Argentina vs. Venezuela (3-0): Summary | The Albiceleste walked home

With the ticket in hand to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Argentina started this last FIFA date with the intention of having an advance preparation for the world Cup. With a Bombonera bursting at the seams, the Albiceleste offered a football spectacle in which they defeated 3-0 a Venezuela who is already thinking about the next World Cup process.

The Red Wine put up a good defensive game, managed to stop Leo Messibut little they could do with Rodrigo DePaulwho was in charge of generating danger and making his contribution to open the scoring.

At minute 35, the goal of the Albiceleste fell, Nicholas Gonzalez closed the clamp to beat Wuilker Farinez. A great move from Messi from the midfield to support himself with Paul’swho served Nico.

For the second half, Argentina reached the climax of the party at the house of Boca Juniors. Angel Di Maria He came on as a substitute and made it 2-0. The player of PSG received the ball from Paul’s and went into the crescent of the area to make a little hat for Farinezwho went ahead in his departure in search of stopping the Argentine, but failed.

And the goal from the Argentinian star could not be missing. A simple move that started with From Paul to Di Maria with a great pass to Messi. The striker received with his chest and hit him hard, but it turned out well for him, Farinez He jumped to the opposite side, leaving the door open to Messi.

With 3-0 drawn on the scoreboard, Argentina he won and with that he continues his undefeated pace in these qualifying rounds of the Conmebol that end next Tuesday with the last day of matches in which Argentina is measured before Ecuador to continue with your preparation in advance of the world Cup and gather arguments to reach qatar as the favorite to be world champion.

