Argentina, with Messi surprisingly summoned Soulè of Juve Under 23

There are nine Italians ‘in the squad list of the coach of the Argentina Lionel Scaloni for the November matches against Uruguay And Brazil , valid for the world qualifiers. In fact, in the list of 34 players selected by Scaloni (14 forwards) there are the Inter fans Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa , the atalantino Musso , the viola Nico Gonzalez And Martinez Quarta , the Udinese winger Molina , the Bolognese Nico Dominguez and the Juventus fans Paulo Dybala and Matias Soulé . Also listed are many old acquaintances from Serie A such as Cristian Romero, German Pezzella and Rodrigo De Paul.

Dybala model, plays in Juve’s Under 23 team: who is Soulé

deepening





Bomber in the Juve Championships, Dybala is now 3rd

The convocation of Soulé, talent of Juventus playing in Series C, in group A, with theUnder 23 bianconera. Attack winger born on April 15, 2003, left-handed, in 2020 he joined the list of the 100 best Under 21s in the world. Arriving in Turin in January 2020, he scored the first goal of Juve 2021/22 in the friendly test won against Cesena. After last year closed with five goals and five assists in 30 appearances for the Primavera, this year he made his professional debut: so far he has hit Feralpisalò with a brace in the second round of the Italian Cup in Serie C and Chelsea in the Youth League but has not yet unlocked in the league, where he started in seven occasions. His idol is Dybala and on the pitch he tries to emulate their movements and dribbling. Now he will be able to train not only with his model, but also with Messi and many other stars of the Albiceleste. Dreaming of a record of earliness: the debut in the national team even before the one with the first team of Juve.