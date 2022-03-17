Argentina. Young man celebrates graduating from Medicine with his dog | PHOTO

Zach 14 mins ago Health Leave a comment 19 Views

Mexico City /

Do you have love for puppies? If so, perhaps you understand Gabriel Cárdenas, a young Colombian, who graduated from the Medicine career at the National University of Rosario, Argentina. However, contrary to what is done after that – he celebrates with friends – the young man celebrated his graduation in medicine with his Potter’s puppy.

The story of this young man went viral on Twitter from his account gabrielito_9308.

With an image, the young man appears in a suit, taking a paw from his puppy who also appears in formal clothes.

According to him, they have been together for six years. She explained that this achievement is not only his but also his four-legged animal:

“It’s not just my medical degree, it’s ours! 6 years by your side,” she wrote on Twitter.

And it is that the puppy accompanied him in the most important moments of this school process. As expected, users of social networks reacted immediately.

“That beautiful image”; “Congratulations to both of you!”; “What a partner! Excellent picture. May it accompany you for many more years! Congratulations”; “What a beautiful image! And what a generous idea your thanks, not just any”, reads between the reactions.

grb

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Germany weighs making COVID vaccine mandatory

BERLIN — BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers in Germany are considering making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved