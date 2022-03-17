Argentina. Young man celebrates graduating from Medicine with his dog | PHOTO

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.17.2022 07:18:47





Do you have love for puppies? If so, perhaps you understand Gabriel Cárdenas, a young Colombian, who graduated from the Medicine career at the National University of Rosario, Argentina. However, contrary to what is done after that – he celebrates with friends – the young man celebrated his graduation in medicine with his Potter’s puppy.

The story of this young man went viral on Twitter from his account gabrielito_9308.

With an image, the young man appears in a suit, taking a paw from his puppy who also appears in formal clothes.

According to him, they have been together for six years. She explained that this achievement is not only his but also his four-legged animal:

“It’s not just my medical degree, it’s ours! 6 years by your side,” she wrote on Twitter.

And it is that the puppy accompanied him in the most important moments of this school process. As expected, users of social networks reacted immediately.

“That beautiful image”; “Congratulations to both of you!”; “What a partner! Excellent picture. May it accompany you for many more years! Congratulations”; “What a beautiful image! And what a generous idea your thanks, not just any”, reads between the reactions.

​

Beautiful boy, I congratulate you with all my heart, for your achievement and for the great love you have for your puppy, if they could talk they would be perfect, I wish you much success in your life, I have 4 sons, 2 of whom are on the same path I wish in my soul to be able to see them culminate – liliana valdes (@liliana23046171) March 16, 2022

Oh no. Another time I fell in love seeing a picture of someone who will never be my husband ???????? – Alexander Carrión (@Alex_CB21) March 14, 2022

grb