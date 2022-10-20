Argentina’s failed strategies to contain inflation: orthodoxy, shock plans and data manipulation

Since the middle of the last century, Argentina has tried almost everything to lower inflation. Recipes from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and our own. Monetary restrictions, rate hikes, shock plans, price controls, exchange rate anchoring… Nothing has succeeded in eradicating this chronic evil: after a certain time, the fever rises again quickly. While the United States, Europe and many Latin American countries put cold cloths on their economies this 2022 so that inflation does not reach two digits, Argentina is fighting so that the rise in the CPI remains below three digits. For now it is 83% year-on-year.

“The different anti-inflationary instruments applied by Argentina only had results in the short term. And the effects of these programs are shorter and shorter”, warns the economic historian Claudio Belini.

Underlying structural problems. According to orthodox economists, the main one is that the Argentine State spends more than it earns and is forced to finance itself through monetary issuance —one of the main causes of inflation— due to having restricted its access to international markets after successive bankruptcies.

In addition, the numerous devaluations have led the population to save in dollars instead of pesos, which prevents the generation of liquidity in local currency that can be directed towards public financing through instruments such as bills and bonds in pesos. As if that were not enough, decades of high inflation generate an inertia that is difficult to stop. Everyone believes that prices will remain high next year and nobody wants to lose: employers protect themselves by raising the value of their products and unions fight for wage increases equal to or higher than the CPI.

“We are full of failures”, admits the economist Miguel Kiguel when looking back. He points out that some initiatives foundered for economic reasons, others for external factors, and there were also some that generated so much social rejection that the governments were forced to back down, says Kiguel, former Finance Secretary under the second presidency of Carlos Menem and today director of the consulting firm Econviews.

Since the middle of the 20th century, inflation has been high not only in Argentina but throughout Latin America. However, in this country it began to run amok in the mid-1970s, with what is known as Rodrigazo. The measures approved by the Minister of Economy Celestino Rodrigo during the presidency of María Estela Martínez de Perón provoked a great devaluation and prices skyrocketed: they went from an increase of 24% in 1974 to 180% a year later. In 1976, the first year of the military dictatorship, it reached 444%.

The regime tried to lower it with the remembered “little exchange rate”, which consisted of a programmed and gradual devaluation, combined with high interest rates. During the first years, the increase in prices was reduced —although it was always above 100%— with a significant inflow of foreign capital. When they stopped coming in it became untenable. The subsequent devaluation had an immediate impact on prices. The military left power in 1983 with an inflation of 343.8%.

The president who took the reins of Argentina in its return to democracy, Raúl Alfonsín, also stood up to inflation. He did it with the Austral Plan, a shock program that combined monetary and fiscal policy measures with price and salary agreements. Inflation was reduced from almost 700% in 1984 to 81% two years later, but from then on it stopped working. “It didn’t work because social and salary discipline couldn’t be sustained,” says Kiguel. Alfonsín left office in 1989 with the country paralyzed by 3,000% hyperinflation.

Menem: one peso, one dollar

His successor, Carlos Menem, opted for a radical measure: convertibility. “The State could not issue a peso if it did not deposit a dollar in its reserves, a system similar to the gold standard at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th”, details the economist Darío Judzik. That system stopped inflation suddenly for almost a decade, but it exploded in 2001 with the serious crisis of the corralito. “The problem with convertibility is that it takes away the tools of economic and financial policy from the Government and any external shock has a great effect, such as the tequila crisis in 1995 and that of the Asian economies at the end of 2001,” adds Judzik.

In 2003, President Néstor Kirchner received a country with 13.4% inflation, but the following year he lowered it to 4.3%. The rapid recovery of the Argentine economy, driven by the world boom in soybeans and other agricultural raw materials, left concerns about prices in the background until 2006, when inflation returned to double figures. The following year, Kirchnerism decided to intervene in the official statistics agency, Indec, which stopped giving reliable data on inflation and forced the use of private consultants to find out about price increases. According to these, the IPC did not stop increasing and was 30% when Mauricio Macri came to power after 12 years of Kirchnerism.

Macri promised to “lower inflation to one digit” during the election campaign. In the first years, he launched an orthodox economic and financial policy, with inflation targets, which was applauded by international organizations, but derailed as of 2018, when the peso lost half its value in a matter of months. At the end of his term, inflation exceeded 53%.

The economic plan that the current government, headed by Alberto Fernández, had devised, was shattered by the covid-19 pandemic. The subsequent reactivation of consumption, the scarcity caused by problems in the supply chain and the war in Ukraine, have triggered inflation throughout the world and in Argentina they have raised it to its highest value in the last three decades.

“Today there is no plan and it is very difficult to put it together when the government is leaving, in a year, and when there is no unity to confront it,” says Kiguel. To attack inflation you have to have reserves, which Argentina does not have, and a more or less stable exchange rate, which neither”, he concludes.

