Argentina’s group in Qatar 2022: the national team’s matches, with dates, times and stadiums

On Friday night in Argentina, early Saturday morning in Doha, FIFA announced the Schedule of the parties of World Cup Qatar 2022, which include differences in two of the commitments of the selected South American champion compared to the fixture that was globally believed to be definitive, but was not. The encounters with Saudi Arabia and Mexico they stayed with other start times, although they keep the days they had “pre-assigned”: the premiere, against the Saudis, will be at 7 from Buenos Aires of tuesday november 22and the second, in front of Tri, was for 4 p.m. on Saturday 26. On the other hand, there are no discrepancies with what was estimated for the definition of group Cwhen the rival of Lionel Messi and company will be Poland, at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday 30.

The debut, against Arabia, will take place in the stadium that will also host the final, that of lusail, It has capacity for more than 94,000 people. The team led by Lionel Scalloni should not have major setbacks, against a team that will play its sixth World Cup in Qatar. After that upset in their opening World Cup match, Saudi Arabia put up disappointing performances and never got past the group stage again. Juan Antonio Pizzi was his coach at Russia 2018, and now the challenge is in the hands of Frenchman Hervé Renard, former coach of Zambia, Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Then he On the 26th of that month, the albiceleste will play with Mexico at the Ciudad de la Educación stadium. The meeting, which will begin at 4 pm, will be against a team that has been somewhat beaten, with a Tata Martino as DT who until the last moment was on the tightrope. Even the Argentine coach was close to being fired from his position. The defeats in the 2019/2020 Nations League finals and the 2021 Gold Cup against the United States were the reasons why public opinion asked that he no longer be the technical director, but then he knew how to get around the bad moments with important triumphs, good performances and the pass to Qatar 2022.

“Martino is doing very well, if we sum up the results in four years. We would have loved to win the last Gold Cup, but there were injuries. In these years, Martino did a great job. He has the capacity and we know that the best of ‘Tata’ is yet to come”, assured the president of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisa.

For his part, the DT of the Argentine team expressed: “Mexico is a rival that we know, Poland ended up passing by beating Sweden well, and Arabia made a very good classification. We respect all the rivals to the maximum, it is a difficult group “

Argentina will close the group stage four days later on November 30 with Poland at 4:00 p.m., again at the magnificent Lusail Stadium. Perhaps this is the most difficult game, just because of the figure of the Polish team, the last winner of The Best award and scorer at Bayern: Robert Lewandowski.

The team is based on several players with a hierarchy who are active in European football. The backbone of the starting team is formed by the Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, Sothampton Center Marker, Jan Bednarekthe Napoli midfielder, Piotr Zielinski and the Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski. Usually, Czeslaw Michniewicz for his teams with a line of three in the back and a forward striker, but in his new cycle and in the only two games he coached he chose to play with four in the back and five midfielders. The speed on the wings is one of the strengths of the Polish team, and one of his sides, Bartosz Berezzynski, Sampdoria player, is one of the players who has a great back and forth in the left sector of the field.