Argentine court sentences Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, close to the pope, to 4 years and 6 months for abuse and orders his arrest

EFE Latam Videos

Vico Ortiz: “I want to make ‘queer’ characters for the rest of my life”

San Juan, March 3 (EFE) .- Vico Ortiz, who identifies as a non-binary person from Puerto Rico, assures Efe that his goal is to always get into the skin of film and television characters with “some kind of flavor” queer” to educate viewers and “open bridges”. Non-binary are their characters in two premieres this Thursday: the series “Our flag means death”, created by David Jenkins for HBO, and the musical drama about the struggle of the Puerto Rican people “Calle de la Resistencia”, which debuts today in the island rooms. “I want to make queer characters for the rest of my life,” says Ortiz, ending the sentence with a laugh, a laugh that accompanies his entire interview with Efe, in which he always speaks in Spanish in an inclusive language. Her role in the comedy “Our flag means death” is that of Bonifacia / Jim, a young woman with a thirst for revenge who must disguise herself as a man to hide from her enemies but who throughout the series discovers her own her identity. A PIRATE WHO DOESN’T ACT LIKE A MAN NOR A WOMAN “I wanted to make sure Jim is Jim before, during and after. He’s not acting like a man when he has a beard, he’s not acting like a woman when he doesn’t. The beard doesn’t bother him.” makes you more masculine, less feminine and being without a beard doesn’t make you more feminine, less masculine”, he stresses. “I began to create this being – Ortiz continues – reclaiming what masculinity means, what femininity means in my own terms, outside of sociopolitical structures or expectations.” The series is inspired by the life of 18th-century aristocrat-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet, and in it, Ortiz shares credits with Taika Waitit, Rhys Darby, Leslie Jones, and Rory Kinnear, among others. “Jim is on a mission of revenge and discovers something in himself that he might not have otherwise found. It seemed like a really beautiful opportunity because the same thing happened to me,” explains Ortiz, who lives in Los Angeles. Six years ago, participating in a play in which she played a character that was gender fluid but used “he” pronouns, Ortiz realized something important. “I don’t want to be a man and I don’t resonate with what is described as a woman, however both energies resonate in a certain way and flow within me and that’s when I said ‘ok, I’m non-binary,'” she adds. CHANGING THE NARRATIVE During the filming of “Our flag means death,” Ortiz also addressed these issues with the cast, mostly men: “They are so tender and sensitive and so open to talk about what masculinity is, what it is to be a man, and sit with me to explore,” he says. “In terms of my career, I know that I assume certain responsibilities when I enter the set, in many occasions I am the only trans person, not binary in a set, so I assume the responsibility to educate and begin to change the narrative of how you enter. Hello, my name is Vico, my pronouns are elle”, he explains. Ortiz does “everything possible to open those bridges” and, in terms of papers, he acknowledges that “the industry is changing”, although there is still much room for improvement. “12 years ago, when I moved to Los Angeles, if I had immediately said I am trans non-binary, I would not have been received in the same way that it is being received now,” he points out, while regretting that at the beginning in Puerto Rico also It was difficult. “The thing I like the most is opening that dialogue about what makes you a woman, what makes you a man, outside of social structures (…) My fight is the same fight as everyone else and what I want is that everyone have a chance to really live authentically on their terms,” ​​she says. DOES NOT CLOSE Ortiz has participated in outstanding projects such as “American Horror Story: 1984”, “Vida”, “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”, “The Casagrandes” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls”, although his leading roles have come with the aforementioned premieres today. He does not consider that non-binary characters close doors for him in the entertainment and entertainment industry. “I remember someone saying to me four years ago: ‘but if you play non-binary all the time, aren’t you putting yourself in a little box?’ and I: ‘you always play a cisgender man and you never put yourself in a little box “, he recalls. For this reason, it seeks to present society and the audience with “human beings the same as any other person”, since -he points out- “there is not only one way of being trans, non-binary, in the same way that there is not only one way of being a woman or being a man”. “In the same way that Emma Stone makes different women and Leo DiCaprio makes different men, I make different non-binary people,” Ortiz concludes. Marina Villén (c) Agencia EFE