Argentine fintechs get investments and start to make a foothold in other Latin American markets

Driven by the entrepreneurial spirit, the ability to adapt to complex scenarios and a certain amount of resilience, Argentine fintech companies can hang themselves a medal that not all sectors achieve in a complex economic scenario. Many of them, even being SMEs, have conquered other markets in the region. Two factors add up to boost the phenomenon: the interest of many investment funds in supporting the fintech sector and the pandemic, which prompted the digitization of financial services.

Some cases are more than known. The giant Free market It is listed on Wall Street and has a highly developed activity in practically all the countries of the region, both in its marketplace activity and through its financial arm, Mercado Pago. wala, the wallet founded by Pierpaolo Barbieri, is one of the Argentine “unicorns” (the companies technology worth more than USD 1,000 million) and has already begun its regional expansion in Colombia and Mexico, where it even bought a bank. But parallel to these big leagues, other Argentine fintechs are strengthening themselves abroad.

“Making regional and even global companies is something that is in the DNA of technological entrepreneurs in Argentina, nobody undertakes thinking only of the local market” (Gastón Irigoyen)

In the last week there were two local fintechs that started operations in Latin American countries. One of them is Lemon, the startup founded by Marcelo Cavazzoli and Borja Martel that this week announced its first step outside Argentina, no less than in Brazil. “It is the first step in our expansion plan to fill all of Latin America with Bitcoin,” said Cavazzoli. “When we started this project at the end of 2019 we were 5 people, today we are already more than 200 in Argentina and we seek to close the year with 60 new talents in Brazil”, he added. He plans to expand his work team and reach 500 “in the entire region” by the end of the year.

Lemon, which in 2021 closed an investment round for USD 16 million, will offer in the neighboring country a product very similar to the one it offers here: solutions for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies with local currency, yields of 13% in DAI and 7% in USDT, a Visa prepaid card and international transfers in crypto. The app is now available for the first 10,000 Brazilian users who registered in the Beta version and who will soon receive an NFT (unique and unrepeatable digital asset) with limited editions that will allow them to access the benefits.

Borja Martel and Marcelo Cavazzoli, founders of Lemon

“Argentina is ahead of the rest of the region in terms of the adoption of cryptocurrencies. There are many players who started their activity very early, so a product that is already validated in Argentina is safe to go out and try in another market.”, explained Cavazzoli to Infobae. With a strong focus on communication, the launch in Brazil is “culturally different” from the one developed in Argentina, where it hit hard with the cash-back: each payment with the Lemon prepaid card offers a refund of 2% of your amount in Bitcoin. Another key point of the launch is to generate a solid viral effect on the networks. “It’s not just him cash-back. Let’s empower the user, everyone wants to have the Lemon card”, said Cavazzoli.

On the other hand, the founder and CEO of Lemon explained to Infobae that in the Brazilian market there are two major providers of financial services: the exchanges, which are aimed at a more sophisticated audience, and the digital banks (with Nubank in the lead) that are aimed at a user who is looking for digital but is not familiar with cryptocurrencies. “Lemon can be the middle ground, the missing player, with the scalability to grow in that market,” Cavazzoli said.

“Argentina is ahead of the rest of the region in terms of the adoption of cryptocurrencies. There are many players who started their activity very early, so a product that has already been validated in Argentina is sure to go out and try it in another market” (Marcelo Cavazzoli)

Another fintech that landed abroad this week is Wenancethe company founded by Alexander Muszak dedicated to online credit for consumption. With its Welp brand it began to operate in Peru, which adds to its presence in Mexico, Uruguay and Spain. The regional expansion project also includes the launch in places such as Poland, the United States, the Czech Republic and Sweden during 2023.

By the end of 2022, Wenance expects to place loans for USD 1 million in Peru within the framework of a more ambitious objective: to double the offer of credits in all the markets in which it operates, especially in the underbanked sectors of the population and unbanked. In all markets, Currently, it has a portfolio of USD 50 million with 150,000 loans granted and 800 employees. In 2017 Wenance became the first Argentine fintech to launch a public personal loan portfolio trust, of which two series have been issued in the capital market.

“The choice of each country in which the company decides to start activities is not random. It requires a thorough study of the market, the needs of the population and consumer preferences, among other factors. In the case of Peru, the fintech ecosystem grew between 25% and 30% during the pandemic. It is an attractive place that allows us to continue expanding our presence in the region,” he said. Raphael ValeraGlobal CCO of Wenance.

Fintech and “multilatin”

Within the collective financing segment, it stands out affluentone of the first fintech companies in the country created in 2012 and with a presence in Mexico, which today is its main market, and Peru, in addition to Argentina. In these last two countries it was the first crowdfunding company. outside Argentina, Afluenta has a community of more than 2,600,000 people and has provided loans for more than 60 million dollars.

“There is still much more to create and expand what we do from our headquarters in Buenos Aires. The imminent incorporation of blockchain technology and crypto assets in our operations will make Latin America a unique lending marketIt is where people, companies and investment funds from anywhere in the world will be able to finance the needs and projects of Latinos like never before,” he said. Alexander Cosentinofounder of affluent and one of the pioneers of the fintech ecosystem in Argentina.

Alejandro Cosentino, founder of Afluenta, which emerged in Argentina but has Mexico as its main market

The businessman explained to Infobae what Afluenta was born with the purpose of becoming a “multilatina” and that not only promoted an activity that did not exist in the region, but also added a particular technological development that allows it to adjust rates to risk and diversify investments among other particular characteristics.

“The landing in another market implies adapting and making a very specific personalization, from the regulations to the consumption habits of our potential clients” (Juan Pablo Bruzzo)

Argentine fintech landings in other countries in the region will increase, according to Gaston Irigoyenco-founder of Grapefruita company that offers financial services infrastructure that even companies that do not have finance as their core business: “Opportunities are latent, especially in recent years when a lot of capital has appeared because there are investment funds that look to Latin America. In addition, creating regional and even global companies is something that is in the DNA of technological entrepreneurs in Argentina, no one undertakes thinking only of the local market. That is intrinsic to technology companies, whether they are finance companies or not.”

The strategy to go out to other markets, explained Irigoyen, is to learn to be local: “It is very important to have a local strategy, that the company feels more Chilean than Argentine, or more Mexican than Argentine, hire local people and adapt to each market. The landing has to be very local, finding the opportunities. The fintech that achieves this can even perform better than a company with a global reach.” Grapefruit It is already present in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia with only one year of activity, which makes clear its vocation to enter the market on a regional basis.

Another case of regional expansion is that of alloanthe marketplace of financial services whose platform connects users in search of loans and cards with entities that offer them. 4 years after its creation, the fintech operates in Argentina, Mexico, Spain and Uruguay with the same business model, with more than 2.5 million users and more than 50 financial and banking entities. Its client base in Uruguay is 400,000 users, 10% of the country’s population. In April it will open operations in Colombia and analyze to reach Brazil towards the end of the year.

“The main strength that a local fintech has when landing in other countries is that Argentina is very advanced in technology within the region. Our entrepreneurial spirit, the habit of solving many issues at the same time and our work pace sets us apart and generates a plusboth in the service and in the volume of work that we can do”, he pointed out Julian SanclementeCEO of alloan.

In the same sense, it was expressed John Paul Bruzzofounder of Monia digital wallet that after 9 years of local activity already landed in Colombiawhere it has been developing its consumer loan portfolio for a year and a half: “We have a strength that has to do with being used to managing in a very changing environment, economically, regulatory, with high inflation and therefore also very high interest rates. That gives us a workout and flexibility when it comes to taking the operation to countries with a much more stable macroeconomy”.

Juan Pablo Bruzzo, founder of Moni, which operates in Colombia

“Business models always have to adapt to the rules and culture of each country. And although at Moni we have a business model and focus that works successfully locally, landing in another market implies adapting and making a very specific customization, from regulations to the consumption habits of our potential customers, to the means of payment. , to technological development, and to a number of factors”, explained Bruzzo, former president of the Argentine Chamber of Fintech.

Another Argentine company in the fintech sector that made the leap to the region is Geopaymentsa platform that provides services for the acceptance of digital payments founded in 2013 that it can be considered a regional company, with businesses in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. The rise of electronic payments found “payment aggregators” and “acquirers” eager to find such services.

In the company they explain that having emerged in Argentina implies a very marked characteristic of resilience. “The possibility of facing unexpected changes and even crises that forces us to constantly reinvent ourselves, with the creativity to face the complexity that the Argentine market requires. Other markets will present other challenges, but already knowing how to think within a turbulent market, they can be overcome”, they explained in Geopayments.

KEEP READING:

Two young Argentines founded a fintech two years ago that is already worth USD 20 million and was associated with the “unicorn factory”

A fintech will hire 100 new employees from anywhere in the country: what are the profiles sought and what salaries will they pay

Financial fraud: an agreement between banks and fintech advances to prevent them, but the limits on transfers to wallets continue

The Central Bank prepares a new regulation on digital wallets: they assure that it is to “avoid fraud”