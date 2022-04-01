Argentine press celebrates that the albiceleste faces Mexico

The Mexican National Team will face Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar and the press of the South American country celebrated the event, thus avoiding other more renowned teams

the press of Argentina celebrated that Mexico be one of the rivals that the albiceleste will face in Qatar 2022since they consider that the Tri is an accessible rival in the group stage and thus avoid France in the round of 16.

The rotaries coincide, Mexico It is the ideal rival to face in this group stage and in its passage they avoided a more demanding rival. The Clarion rated the group Argentina as “accessible”, so they take the pass for granted and considered that the second place will be between Poland and Mexico

“A little analysis. To Argentina he got an accessible group, at least on paper. Saudi Arabia will be the first rival, on November 22. then it will play Mexico, four days later, and on the 30th will close the phase against Poland, a weak European who has the best striker in the world. Between these two and the team from Tata Martino Those who will reach the round of 16 will come out, ”he published.

Argentina and Mexico will meet in the second match of the group stage. EFE

For its part, Page 12 mentioned that Mexico It was a rival to be desired, because within Pot 2 there were world powers. “He left Mexicoon paper one of the most accessible rivals since in that quota they were also Germany and Netherlands, for example. The Aztecs will meet the Albiceleste on the third date of the group, on Saturday, November 26, “they published.

Meanwhile, the Nation assured that “Argentina he achieves his mission: he avoids a European rival in the first phase. He plays Mexico, the team led by the Tata Martino. It’s the C3 position, so it will be the second match”.

If there is an executioner in history for the Mexican team, that is the representative of Argentinabefore which they have faced three times and all have been decided in favor of the albiceleste.

Argentina was the third selection Mexico faced in the history of the World Cups, since they were measured on July 19, 1930. That commitment ended with a result full of goals by registering a 6-3. The Aztec team came to be 3-1 down in the electronic, then 5-3 and in the end a goal from William Stabile made the win. It took more than 70 years for both teams to collide again in a World Cup and this happened in simultaneous editions. On Germany 2006 the tricolor team started that match with an advantage, Argentina equalized and in overtime a mid-distance goal from maxi rodriguez ended with the illusions of Mexico.