Argentine soccer player surprises his teammates when he said who his “crush” is: VIDEO

Thiago Almadacurrent player of Atlanta United of the United States MLS Soccer Leaguesurprised by the answer he gave when asked who his “celebrity crush” had been, while his classmates gave simple answers, he chose a sports personality.

It was through a YouTube video in which the answer to the question asked by the team to its soccer players was captured, who gave names like Cameron Díaz, Rihanna and Ariana Grande, and that during the mention of his partner Andrew Gutman, it was when he said who was his chosen one.

The man passed behind him and shouted ‘Riquelme, Riquelme’, referring to Juan Román Riquelme, which left his teammate with a puzzled face, who asked who?, perhaps not understanding who the player was referring to. Argentinian; for his part the other mentioned Margot Robbie.

Following the example of his countryman, Santiago Sosa was direct with his answer, and chose Liones Messi, while another player named Ronaldo Cisneros, avoided giving a different answer to ‘my wife.

This soccer team is characteristic on TikTok, as there are videos in which they ask questions that are unrelated to soccer, where Thiago Almada again surprised with his answer, naming his countryman as a joke when they were asked what wild animals they could win in a fight.

Atlanta United will face the New York Red Bulls this Wednesday, within the MLS League, where the players will surely remember their ‘crushes’ to be inspired and achieve victory.