Argentinian media stunned by Lionel Messi replacement

What’s next after this ad

Last night, Paris Saint-Germain got their European campaign off to a good start by winning 2-1 at home against Juventus. A match that Christophe Galtier’s men rather mastered, even if they suffered a sharp drop in speed in the second half which could have allowed the Bianconeri to leave the capital with the point of the draw. But the main thing is there for the Red and Whites before the trip to Haifa next week.

But a PSG match would not be a classic without its little controversy. And this time, it’s an event that happened in the 84th minute that has Argentina talking: the replacement of Lionel Messi by Carlos Soler. As against Monaco and Toulouse, Galtier chose to take out the Pulga about ten minutes from the end of the match. As always, number 30 does not show a big smile, but no outcry either. Except that in Argentina, the media still can’t understand how the Parisian coach can afford what they consider infamy.

“Messi was surprisingly replaced…”

At the start of the season, Galtier had nevertheless warned about the management of his three front stars. “I have already discussed this with the three. We are at one game a week, that’s fine. But as you said, it’s going to be a very compact first half of the season. We will have almost 26 matches with the selections, and then there will be the World Cup. It will obviously be necessary to manage these matches as well as possible. When you ask them if they want to go out, the players say no, no one wants to go out. But it will be necessary to do it, and perhaps also sometimes not to start the match, to keep a strong team throughout the season. » Inaudible arguments in the gaucho country.

“Lionel Messi is experiencing an unprecedented situation in this Paris Saint-Germain commanded by Christophe Galtier. Why ? For the third time, the Parisian coach has decided to replace the Argentinian. And Leo’s little face again made it clear that he wanted to continue on the pitch…”wrote Ole who did not fail to point out that this is the first time since 2014 that Messi has been replaced in a Champions League match and that of the eight matches played by the Pulga this season, he has been replaced three times. Sacrilege! “Messi was surprisingly replaced in the 84th minute by Carlos Soler”adds The Nation on his side. The rating of Christophe Galtier in Argentina is not about to climb.