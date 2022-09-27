Argentinian player gets Messi’s autograph tattooed on his arm

Francisco Ranieri, a young Argentinian goalkeeper from Inter Miami, had the privilege of training during a session with the Albiceleste players on Monday in the United States. He took the opportunity to ask Lionel Messi to sign an autograph on his arm, before going to have it tattooed in a salon.

A privileged moment that he is not about to forget. Francisco Ranieri was able to rub shoulders with the Argentine team for a few hours on Monday in Florida. The Albiceleste players have taken over the Inter Miami training center to prepare for their friendly match against Jamaica, scheduled for next night at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, near New York (2 a.m.). Lionel Messi and his partners worked alongside some local players, including Francisco Ranieri.

The young Argentinian goalkeeper, who plays with the reserve of the Major League Soccer franchise, took the opportunity to approach the star of PSG, his absolute idol. By asking him to sign an autograph on his left forearm. The seven-time Ballon d’Or accepted, before exchanging a few words and taking a break with the young doorman, trained at Lanus. Something to delight Ranieri, who hastened to get the signature of the Pulga tattooed in a specialized salon. To never part with it again.

“The best day of my life”

Visibly thrilled, the goalkeeper shared his happiness by posting his photo alongside Messi on the networks. “The best day of my life. I realized a dream, he wrote. I shared the same ground as the players I admire, with my national team. I met my idol, the best player in history, an incredible person on and off the pitch, my example to follow! The emotion to see you and to see that you agreed to sign my arm is indescribable Leo, you made a dream come true for me. Every day I look at my arm and I will remember the emotion I felt when I met you. I can’t put into words how awesome you are!”

After making Francisco Ranieri so happy, Messi is going to have to wait to find out if he can face the Jamaicans. According to TyC Sports, the 35-year-old star fell ill in the last few hours. The number 30 of the PSG would suffer from flu-like syndromes. He still made the trip to New Jersey, but he could be replaced by Julian Alvarez, the Manchester City striker, if he is not in a condition to play. Argentina will take advantage of this meeting without stake in the United States to refine its preparation for the 2022 World Cup. In Qatar, Lionel Scaloni’s players will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.