Argerich plays Schumann, Cuticchio’s Inferno and the pomelia festival: Friday’s appointments

MUSIC

Martha Argerich returns to Palermo after 30 years to inaugurate the 62nd concert season of the Sicilian Symphonic Orchestra Foundation. On the podium of the Sicilian Symphony Orchestra Gianna Fratta, artistic director of Foss. Three concerts are scheduled, Friday 29 October at 9 pm, Saturday 30 October at 5.30 pm, Sunday 31 October at 6 pm at the Politeama Garibaldi. The first part of the program is dedicated to the Russian twentieth century and includes “The Firebird” by Stravinsky and the Concerto n. 2 by Rachmaninov, solo pianist Daniel Rivera. The second part is dedicated to the sentimental and artistic partnership that united Robert and Clara Schumann. Di Clara, famous piano virtuoso but also composer, will perform 3 of the 4 Pièces fugitives, originally for piano, presented here for the first time in the orchestration of Andrea Portera. Grand finale with Martha Argerich, engaged in Robert Schumann’s “Concerto in A minor”, which Clara interpreted as a soloist on the occasion of the first performance.

“Baterìa Siciliana”, the project created by the Ditirammu association in collaboration with Niafunken, makes an appointment for Friday 29, at 9.00 pm, at the Teatro del Monsù in Villa Filippina (piazza San Francesco di Paola, 18), for the first performance of the great company of frame drummers formed in recent months, around Italy. The project, born from an idea of ​​Alfio Antico and Giovanni Parrinello, welcomed by the Ministry of Culture, has given life to the ensemble that will perform in Palermo, made up of professionals and amateur musicians, through educational and training studies for young people and adults. , called together through workshops and show rehearsals conducted in the cities of Palermo, Ferrara, Casteltermini and Muzzana del Turgnano.

Giovanni Parrinello and Alfio Antico

FESTIVAL

The festival of migrant literature at 12 at Palazzo Branciforte, Largo Gae Aulenti, hosts the meeting with Constanze Neumann, author of the book “Il cielo sopra Palermo”. Speakers Dario Oliveri and Rita Calabrese. At 4 pm always at Palazzo Branciforte, meeting with Vera Gheno, author of “Feminili singolari” and “Finding words”. The author talks with Eleonora Lombardo. At 5 pm it’s up to Eva Cantarella who will talk with Isabella Tondo about her book “Sparta and Athens. Authoritarianism and democracy”. At 6.30 pm meeting with Nadeesha Uyangoda who will talk with Gioia Sgarlata on her book “The only black person in the room”

THEATER

On Friday 29 at 9 pm at the Real Teatro Santa Cecilia (via Piccola of the Santa Cecilia theater) the festival La Macchina dei Dreams presents the new show by Mimmo Cuticchio “Sulle vie dell’Inferno” inspired by Dante’s Inferno, with images shot by Daniele Ciprì.

At the Agricantus Theater in via XX Settembre in Palermo from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 October (Friday and Saturday at 9 pm, Sunday only at 6 pm) the repeats of “Chi si salva è perduto” resume with the duo Pandolfo & Manera. The two return to the stage together, assisted by Marco Feo, as interpreters of a comic “thriller” – of which they are also authors – which will repeat until November 14th. The protagonists are two men poised on a ledge who will find themselves unlikely accomplices in a story that will unleash a whirlwind of misunderstandings, personal exchanges, disguises, misunderstandings and that will make them victims, in spite of themselves, of enormous troubles all to laugh at.

Antonio Pandolfo and Marco Manera

VISITS

Night at Villa Virginia on Friday 29 with the Terradamare copperative. Visits to the Liberty villa in via Dante 159 a stone’s throw from Villa Malfitano, a jewel of the Belle Époque in Palermo. Shifts available at 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm Cost 10 euros (children up to 10 years 5) . To participate in the event it is necessary to book or purchase the skip-the-line ticket terradamare.org/visite-villa-vrginia-palermo. Contacts: 320.7672134 –

Villa Virginia

CINEMA

On Friday 29 October at 9 pm at the De Seta cinema, at the Zisa cultural sites, the Efebo d’oro award inaugurates the retrospective dedicated to Costa Gavras. On the evening of November 14, the great director will be presented with the golden Efebo at the Career-Banca Sant’Angelo. On Friday 29 the film “Le Couperet” (“Head Hunter”, 2015 – original version with Italian subtitles) will be screened. Free admission, green pass required.

EXHIBITIONS

The photographic exhibition by Zino Citelli entitled “Fragments of time” will be inaugurated on Friday 29 at 5 pm in Palermo, at the Spasimo, in the street of the same name on Friday 29 October (and until 28 November). The exhibition will be inaugurated at 5 pm on Friday 29 October. An opportunity to “travel” through time and places in the city and not only through the attentive and sensitive gaze of the Palermo photographer, Zino Citelli.

Friday 29 at 18.30 in Ragusa Ibla, in the church of San Vincenzo Ferreri, in Piazza Hodierna, photographic exhibition by Armando Rotoletti “Death in Sicily”: forty photographs documenting the last traces of the tradition of mourning in Sicily.

INITIATIVES

The Botanical Garden celebrates the special birthday of the pomelia, the two hundred years of registration in Palermo, with the exhibition “La Zagara d’autunno”: at 5 pm in the Lanza room a conference curated by Attilio Carapezza attended by Manlio Speciale, Emilio Di Gristina , Giuseppe Di Noto and Tiziana Serretta and to whom the fans will give their memory contribution. The birthday of the pomelia will be celebrated after the inauguration of the exhibition at 2 pm at the Gymnasium with the exciting “Around the world in 80 peppers” proposed by the Fratelli Gramaglia nursery with Rosario Schicchi and Natale Surano. Shortly afterwards, a biscuit created by Paolo Forti and a work of art by Daniela Forcella will also be dedicated to the pomelia thanks to the “Art, culture and social” project in collaboration with Nadia Speciale’s Barbera & Partners.

Saturday 30 at 11, the light installation “Flying for a butterfly is not a choice” – created by the artist Loredana Longo in collaboration with a group of thirty people, including prisoners, social health workers, museum operators and prison police, during the project “The art of freedom”, developed between 2019 and 2020 inside the Calogero Bona prison – Ucciardone in Palermo -, will be officially donated and will remain permanently in the prison interview room. The preparation of the work will be preceded by the study day “The Art of Freedom. Between external criminal execution and restorative justice, which models?”, Scheduled at Villa Zito, in via Libertà 25, Friday 29 October from 16.00 to 19.00. The meeting, during which we will talk about external criminal execution, testing, restorative justice and new models of “art care” to rethink penitentiary policies, coincides with the presentation of the catalog “The Art of Freedom. Diary of an inclusive model ”, edited by Elisa Fulco and Antonio Leone.

EVENINGS

Friday 29 October, 9.30 pm at the Sanlorenzo market in via san Lorenzo 288 evening dedicated to Vasco Rossi with the cover band Colpa d’Alfredo. The band is composed of Ivano Ivaskrello Blasco (vocals), Giuseppe Di Blasi (guitar), Davide Consales (guitar), Teddy Schifano (drums), Giuseppe Diliberto (bass), Fulvio Signorino (keyboards and choirs). A tribute paid by the only Sicilian band recognized by Vasco, in a musical journey that crosses the entire production of the Italian rocker, from its origins to the present day. Info and table reservations (with compulsory consumption of 5 euros) Whatsapp message to the number 3358359556 or on the website www.sanlorenzomercato.it/shop

Bossa crua play on Friday 29 October at 9.30 pm at the Miles Davis Jazz Club in Palermo in via Enrico Albanese 5. On stage Giorgia Crimi on vocals, Riccardo Bertolino on guitar and guest star Gaspare Palazzolo on tenor sax. Together they will propose a musical journey in the bossa nova atmospheres, performing not only traditional songs, written by the greatest authors who include the genre such as Jobim, Chico Buarque, Caetano Veloso, but also compositions that are inspired by those harmonies and rhythms. Entrance with drink. Table service during the concert costs 3 euros, in addition to the drink. To book a table call 0915085991 after 17.30 or, for information at any time, a WhatsApp message at 3914361644.

BOOKS

On Friday 29 October at 5.30 pm in vicolo San carlo, adjacent to the Garden of the Righteous in via Alloro, Marco Cavallarin’s book “The family of Piazza Stamira. A Jewish family of Ancona in the facts of the twentieth century” is presented. Pino Apprendi, curator of Alloro Fest, spoke with the author Patrizia Ottolenghi and Alessandro De Lisi.

MEETINGS

The festival of philosophies goes to Bagheria at the Butera theater in via Dammuselli to talk about “The construction of the image of the vision of evocation”