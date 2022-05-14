Argimon praises the primary and encourages doctors to opt for family medicine

Barcelona, ​​May 14 (EFE).- The Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, praised this Saturday the work carried out by primary care professionals and encouraged future doctors to opt for family medicine.

During a visit to the Primary Care Center (CAP) in Almacelles (Lleida), Argimon said that primary care is “the health field on which medicine revolves”, for which reason he has summoned the actors involved to facilitate students choose family medicine over other specialties.

In fact, he recalled that the ministry has already promoted initiatives to reinforce that graduates who apply to the MIR opt “for family medicine or mental health nursing over other specialties”, making “positive discrimination based on of the place where it is decided to carry out the residence”.

The Minister has highlighted the reinforcement of professionals that has been carried out in primary school, where new profiles have been incorporated such as dieticians-nutritionists or those related to emotional health, and has valued this type of assistance, preferably in rural zones.

After the visit to the CAP, Argimon has inaugurated the VII edition of the Illustration Fair and the III Fira Tasta’m, which have been held again in the municipality after the break imposed by the pandemic. EFE

