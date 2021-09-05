‘Argo’, Ben Affleck and the wrong clock: the mistake in the movie: Funweek

In 2012 Argo was released at the cinema, a film directed by Ben Affleck and winner of three Oscars despite that mistake

Released in 2012, ‘Argo’ is Ben Affleck’s fifth film to direct. Winner of three Academy Awards, it is taken from the book offormer CIA agent Tony Mendez titled ‘Master of Disguise: My Secret Life in the CIA ‘. Set in Tehran after the 1979 Iranian revolution, says the ‘Canadian Caper‘one of the most famous US espionage operations implemented to free some American citizens who had taken refuge in the Canadian embassy in the Iranian capital.

With the help of Hollywood professionals, Mendez organized the escape of the six unfortunate employees, passing off himself and the others as the crew of a Star Wars-style film, entitled “Argo”, engaged in a site survey in Iran. Although the film won three Oscars, the errors are there; one in particular is very evident and has passed ‘into history’. That of the watch worn by Ben Affleck.

If in some scenes the actor and director wears a timepiece faithful to the era in which the film is set, in others she wears a much more recent one. The Swiss Watch Expo underlined it: Affleck wears one vote Rolex Sea Dweller Deepsea from 2008. A watch that is not only ‘futuristic’ compared to the film, but also of a certain economic value as it sells for around $ 13,000.

