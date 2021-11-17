Argo film review directed and starring Ben Affleck [Sky NOW]

Argon review film directed and starring Ben Affleck with Bryan Cranston, John Goodman, Alan Arkin, Victor Garber, Tate Donovan And Clea DuVall

When real events are told in a film it is hard to distinguish truth from fiction. And when it comes to an incredible story like that of the operation Canadian Caper, it almost seems that reality surpasses fantasy. To choose to tell this extraordinary enterprise is Ben Affleck, that with Argon in 2013 he won the double for best film at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Based on the book The Master of Disguise: My Secret Life in the CIA from Tony Mendez, a former US intelligence agent, the film produced by George Clooney tells with fast rhythms and skilful editing signed by William Goldenberg – also awarded with an Oscar – the story of six US embassy officials who manage to escape the capture of some Iranian militants, after they raid their offices taking 52 people from the diplomatic corps hostage. It is November 4, 1979 and the episode, which has a strong media impact, takes place in the midst of the Islamic revolution in Tehran. The six diplomats manage to take refuge at the residence of the Canadian ambassador, but their freedom is short of time.

This is where the genius of the CIA comes into play Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck), which is charged with organizing a plan to free the six US citizens “trapped” in Iran. The secret agent, however, does not find any solution but the one he has in mind and puts into practice is at the height of a Hollywood film. Indeed it is literally a film that is called Argon and is artfully created by Mendez to take away the American citizens, who manage to escape from Tehran pretending to be members of a film crew.

The winning film guesses them all, starting from an excellent acting enhanced by actors of the caliber of Alan Arkin, John Goodman And Bryan Cranston, passing through the masterful Oscar-winning screenplay of Chris Terrio which touches on different cinematographic registers, to arrive at the brilliant direction of Affleck, which is not afraid to expose its political ideas from the very first sequences in which the history of Iran is retraced.

A thriller that takes from the very first minutes, with sociopolitical tones that mix with comic parts. This is Argon: a film within a film that wants to tell, also thanks to small film licenses, a surreal historical story that cannot be forgotten.