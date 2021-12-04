Argo: the true story from which Ben Affleck’s film is based

Argo by Ben Affleck is based on a true story, that of the daring rescue of employees of the American embassy in Iran in January 1980 by a CIA agent.

In 2012, Argon definitely launched Ben Affleck’s career as a director and earned the actor the second Academy Award of his career (the one for Best Picture, after the one for Best Screenplay he won for Will Hunting – Rebel genius). Argo is taken from a true story, that of the daring rescue of employees of the American embassy in Iran in January 1980 by Tony Mendez, a CIA agent.

Ben Affleck in a scene from Argo

Argo by Ben Affleck is based on a true story that took place in Iran in 1980. With the help of Hollywood professionals, CIA agent Tony Mendez organized the escape of six unfortunate employees, posing as himself and others as a crew of a Star Wars-style film, precisely Argo, engaged in an inspection in Iran. While their colleagues were taken hostage by the Islamic Republic of Khomeini after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the six remained in unstable and dangerous limbo, welcomed and hidden in the Canadian embassy.

The film is based on two accounts of the incident, featured in The Master of Disguise written by Tony Mendez himself, and in a Wired article entitled The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran, released in 2007.

The exit of Argo, however, aroused strong perplexity in Canadian public opinion, because in fact the hostages, although rescued by Mendez, had been protected up to that moment inside the Canadian embassy, ​​as well as provided with fake passports. Canadians for the getaway. Initially, the responsibility for the rescue was attributed only to Canada, in order to avoid Iranian retaliation against the remaining American hostages. On the marginalization of this contribution and of the Canadian ambassador Ken Taylor, the hypothetical effective organizer of the operation, Ben Affleck defended himself and stressed that “based on a true story” implies not a faithful reconstruction, but a dramatization to which poetic licenses must be granted.

As for the cinematic aspect of the story, however, in designing the fake preproduction of Argo, Tony Mendez is helped by make-up artist John Chambers, brought to the screen by John Goodman. The figure really existed: the man, in fact, had been collaborating with the CIA since the seventies to make up the agents. Planet of the Apes and, uncredited, Blade Runner stand out in his filmography. Invented instead is Lester Siegel, played by Alan Arkin: his personality would be based on that of Jack L. Warner, president of Warner Bros from the origins until his death in 1978.

The script of the fictional feature film, then, was not titled Argo but Lord of Light, and was a real attempt to adapt the novel Lord of the Light by Roger Zelazny.