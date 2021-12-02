“Argue with his lover and drill the ship.” Thus the Soyuz MS-09 mission failed

How far can a woman in love go? Even to boycott a space mission. It is the incredible story of the American astronaut Serena Aunòn-Chanchelor which in 2018 would have damaged the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 docked at the International Space Station, so that it can return to earth before the mission ends.

The Russian agency has recently completed its investigation into what it believes was not a malfunction problem, but a sabotage. The reason according to the Russians, as reported by the Tass agency, is due to a violent quarrel with her lover, who is also an astronaut and on board with her, which would have made coexistence impossible. The astronaut then decided to drill one of the spacecraft’s walls, creating a loss of pressure. A damage that despite the astronauts on board having repaired with several layers of resin, would still have made the mission complete ahead of time.

Not only that, the Russians who checked the spacecraft also found scratches on the surface near the hole, due to a “ shaky hand ”That would have made the drill slip causing the scratches. In any case at that time the astronaut was married to Jeff Chancellor and the two are still together. It is therefore not clear who could be the hypothetical lover among the other crew members.