Ariadne Artiles juice to start the day with energy

We each have our own morning rituals. There are those who do not eat anything until they drink two or three glasses of water (and not because they practice intermittent fasting, but simply because they have taken it out of habit), there are those who take a shot of olive oil (yes, Kourtney Kardashian, we are talking about you), those who can’t live without their collagen coffee (hello Jennifer Aniston) and even those who have sex every morning.

come on what morning routine There are as many as there are people in the world. A very widespread custom is also start the day with a fresh juice or smoothie. It doesn’t have to be the boring -although tasty- orange juice, but we can play with the fruits and vegetables that we have in the pantry. What if spinach smoothies, what if celery juice… There are even those who love aloe vera juices!

us today at the moment we are going to copy the last recipe of Ariadna Artiles, a juice with both fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins. That promises to fill us with energy to start the day as full as we can (something that comes in handy both on a Monday and in the middle of the week, we admit).

Ariadne Artile’s juice recipe



Although the juice has a bit of everything, the ingredients are simple and we are sure that practically all of us have them at home. Attention: