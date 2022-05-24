Ariadne Díaz throws a surprise party for Marcus Ornellas for his 40th birthday

Although Marcus Ornellas turned 40 last Thursday, May 19, it was this weekend when Ariadne Diazthe mother of his son, organized a surprise for him.

And it is that due to the work he has in the new soap opera, ‘Woman of Nobody’, Marcus could not celebrate this day with his family and friends.

But the actor’s 40th birthday did not go unnoticed by Ariadne and the actress consented to it with a surprise party.

The actor was impressed by what was organized by Ariadne, because when entering the celebration the guests yelled at him: “surprise!”, for which the actor thanked his partner on social networks, “wow, without words my love, thank you for everything”, he wrote next to the photos of the celebration.

And at one point during the party, Marcus interrupted to thank Ariadne, “attention, thank you all very much, especially my wife, thank you my love… being in the company of great friends, this great event, thank you all for coming, It really is very important to me.

At the surprise party you can see blue and orange balloons, as well as a large sign that reads ‘Marcus’ and a table of sweets.

As part of the decoration, a giant number 40 could also be seen, where guests could take photos.

To celebrate Marcus’s birthday, Ariadne recalled their first date and next to a photo from that day, she wrote, “our first date, you were 32 and I was 28, what time did the years go by?”