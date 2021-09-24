“Ariaferma” the trailer for Leonardo Di Costanzo’s film (On Friday 24 September 2021)

Still air: is available on trailer of the movie acclaimed by critics and audiences at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and elected movie Critics from the National Union of Italian Film Critics (SNCCI) “Still air” the trailer of the movie with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando in cinemas on October 14, 2021 The new movie directed by Leonardo Of Costanzo (David Di Donatello for “L’Intervallo”) written by Leonardo Of Costanzo, Bruno Oliviero, Valia Santella with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando for the first time, protagonists, together, around them professional actors, such as Fabrizio Ferracane (Silver Ribbon for Marco’s Traitor … Read on metropolitanmagazine

Advertising





SkyTG24 : Ariaferma, new trailer of the film with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando –

Loading... Advertisements







Still air trailer







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Still air trailer





