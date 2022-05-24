Ariana DeBose promises that the Kraven the Hunter movie will be radically different from the rest of Marvel tapes

sony pictures continues his cinematic universe project with ancillary characters and Spider-Man villains. The studio has several projects underway, which will join the two characters that already make up this universe.

Tom Hardy He opened the season as Venom in 2018. The actor would repeat in 2021 in Venom: There will be Matanza. On the other hand, Jared Leto he became Michael Morbius in 2022, after the film suffered numerous delays.

Venom and Morbius will be joined soon Madame Web, with Dakota Johnson and the tape that concerns us today, Kraven the Hunter, with Aaron Taylor Johnson.

The film will tell the origins of Sergey Kravinov, a hunter whose goal in life is to be recognized as the best predator in the world. To do this, he must hunt down one of the most elusive prey on the planet: Spider-Man.

Kraven the Hunter has been a favorite of Marvel’s wall-crawling villains for decades now, though it’s unlikely we’ll see Kraven take on any iteration of Spider-Man.

During an interview with Deadline, Ariana DeBosewinner of the Oscar for West Side Story and who will give life to Calypsohas spoken about the filming of the Kraven movie.

DeBose explains that filming is going very well, and celebrates that Marvel has gone a long way in making changes to the film, allowing them to do “something completely different than what we’ve seen to date.”

About Calypso, it is rumored that her character, a voodoo priestess who has also had disagreements with Spider-Man, may serve as Kraven’s love interest or as an antagonist in the film.

Director J C Chandor (Triple frontier) takes over the direction of the film. Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to be released in January 2023, if there are no delays.

The movie is currently filming in London. In addition to Taylor-Johnson and DeBose, the cast includes Russell Crowe, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Levi Miller, and Fred Hechinger.