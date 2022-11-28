Ariana DeBose: the Hollywood hurricane

Sharif Hamza

Ariana DeBose (USA, 1991) is not a novice. “I’ve been on the Broadway stage for ten years now,” the actress reminds me as we have a drink in The Living Room, the restaurant at the Park Hyatt New York hotel. She arrives early for the date and does so wearing jeans, a white top, and a yellow jacket with flowers. It is so simple that it is difficult to associate it with the spectacular woman who wore the tailored red Valentino ensemble (cape included) at the last Oscar ceremony. But if anyone in Hollywood knew DeBose after winning the statuette for her role as Anita in ‘West Side Story’, of Steven Spielberg, it is because he is not a lover of the theater. Because she on Broadway, in addition to having been part of the cast of ‘Hamilton’, among many others, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’.

DeBose was born and raised in North Carolina, where he fell in love with the stage. He got his first professional role at the age of 16 in ‘Grease’. “I was the gorgeous black girl in the cast (and the only one),” she notes. Nevertheless, Her career took off dramatically when she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar and became the first black queer woman to receive this award. She was also the second Latina woman to win a golden statuette (the first was Rita Moreno, in 1962, for the same role). “I’m still processing what this entails,” she says. “I watched the Oscars so many times when I was a kid, but I never thought she would walk on the same ground as Halle Berry or Whoopi Goldberg.” Although her victory didn’t surprise anyone who had seen Anita’s incredible portrayal of her, a role in which she proved to be a triple ‘threat’ to Hollywood: actress, singer and dancer. Soon, she will show us her skills again in Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’, which will mark her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She and she will also appear alongside Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson and Dua Lipa in ‘Argylle’, the new Apple TV+ spy movie. DeBose welcomes the opportunity each role gives her to continue to improve as an actress: “My strengths come from being able to embrace challenges and being humble enough to recognize that I still have a lot to learn.” But, in the meantime, she has spoken to us about everything she has lived through since she came, sweeping, to Hollywood.

ALL AN EXAMPLE

«Young people should know that they can fulfill their dreams. If you silence a person’s creativity, you are doing them no favors. We should remind children that there is nothing strange in letting their imagination run wild, since, in fact, it will save them from many situations. Honestly, it’s going to save us all. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s silly to express your creativity.”

THE HATERS

«It was suggested that they had given me the Oscar for being ‘queer’ and Afro-Latina. That’s just comments haters, and I know it very well. No one would talk about my identity or any of the labels associated with me if I hadn’t done an outstanding job. I have always said that I do not want to be given anything; I prefer to earn it on my own merits. I don’t think anyone gets recognition just for trying. If I achieve something, I want it to be because I have done everything possible for it, because I have worked hard, I have trained, I have attended private classes and I have been humble. I’ve fallen flat on my face several times in the ten years it’s taken me to get to where I am now. Damn, yesterday I went to singing lessons. Yesterday!”.

GREAT SUPPORTS

“When we were shooting the movie ‘The Prom,’ Kerry Washington was the first one who really encouraged me. He always told me not to be afraid because I have Puerto Rican roots, but I couldn’t calm down. What if he didn’t manage to be what people expected? What if they didn’t want me to say that my family was from Puerto Rico? Perhaps I was not a good representative of the people of my country. When he put me like that, Kerry told me that he was paying homage to the diaspora; that she was a strong Afro-Latina woman and that people needed to know that she could be all of those things at the same time. I like to think that the ‘queer’ kids on the island have someone who tells them it’s okay to be who they are.”

THE FIRST GRAND PRIX

“I hallucinated when they said my name (at the Screen Actors Guild Awards). I didn’t think I was going to win. Cate Blanchett was also nominated in my category. In what universe was I supposed to think that she would win? In my head, there was no chance. It was shocking to me. It was comforting to feel the kindness of all these people who didn’t know me, but they gave me a space and didn’t make me feel like an outsider. I didn’t feel like this at any point during the night. It was one of the first times that it was one more ».

BEING A LATINO IN THIS PROFESSION

“At one event, I was cornered in a bathroom and told I was stealing other people’s work. For me, that was something that could only happen in Hollywood. Nothing like this had ever happened to me in high school for example. No one cornered me and accused me of stealing her boyfriend. I never had that problem.”

THE WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD

“We need more men to advocate for women in the industry. I don’t think we should change; they just have to let us do what we do best. It is not a problem with us, but that we should have more decision-making power.