Ariana DeBose wins an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

James 5 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 21 Views

The actress with Puerto Rican roots, Ariana DeBose, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in the film “West Side Story”, directed by steven spielberg.

In this way, DeBose won the same award that Puerto Rican Rita received. Moreno already played Anita in 1961, in the first film adaptation of the famous musical “West Side Story” (1957).

The artist became the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actress to win in the category. “To anyone who has ever questioned her identity,” she said, “I promise there is a place for us.”

Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina-born actress became the clear favorite for the Oscars after a win-filled awards season.

De Bose had already won the recognition of the Critics Choice and the prestigious British BAFTA awards are added to the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) for best supporting actress that DeBose won two weeks ago and the golden globes 2022.

She was previously known primarily as a stage actress, with roles on Broadway in “Bring It On: The Musical”, “Motown: The Musical” and “Hamilton”.

DeBose was nominated in this category along with the actresses jessie buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“KingRichard”).

Sheathed in a spectacular red dress, the actress defined herself as “Afro-Latina”, highlighted the importance of the identity issue and promised that she will not forget this every time she sees the statuette.

In addition, she wanted to thank the director, Steven Spielberg, for having had her for this production that reflects the racial tensions in the New York of the 20th century through the fights between the Jets and the Sharks.

