Ariana DeBose wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

The Oscar for Best Supporting Actress is for Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.”

DeBose won the Academy Award on Sunday night for her acting, singing and dancing as Anita in her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical.

becomes the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actress to win in the category. “To anyone who has ever questioned his identity,” she said, “I promise you there is a place for us.”

Ariana DeBose ( jordan strauss )

Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina native became the clear favorite for the Oscars after a win-filled awards season.

She was previously known primarily as a stage actress, with roles on Broadway in “Bring It On: The Musical,” “Motown: The Musical,” and “Hamilton.”

DeBose beat out fellow nominees Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis. She thanked Rita Moreno, who starred in the 1961 and 2021 film adaptations.

Her victory came exactly 60 years after the role earned Rita Moreno the same recognition.

Rita Moreno, left, and Ariana DeBose arrive at the Oscars on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In the background is Steven Spielberg. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ( Associated Press )

They start with Beyoncé

The 94th Academy Awards kicked off with Beyoncé, eight off-camera awards, and a trio of hosts including Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

“Alright, we’re here at the Oscars,” Hall said. To which Sykes replied, “Where movie lovers come together and watch TV.”

The three actresses gleefully joked about relevant Hollywood issues like pay equity—they said hiring three women as hosts was “cheaper than one man”—the Lady Gaga drama Sykes called “House of Random Accents.” ), Golden Globe status (for the in memoriam package), and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends. Their most political comment came at the end of their opening routine, in which they promised a great night.

“And for you guys in Florida,” Skykes said, “we’re going to have a gay night.”

“Dune” (“Duna”) won four awards before the televised ceremony began, and added one more soon after, for cinematography. The sci-fi epic directed by Denis Villeneuve was recognized for Hans Zimmer’s original music, as well as editing, production design and sound.

The awards ceremony began for the first time an hour earlier, off-camera, with the awards ceremony, which also included best makeup and hair, for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (“The eyes of Tammy Faye”), as well as the short film, animated short film and documentary short film honors.

The award for best animated short film went to “The Windshield Wiper” by Spaniards Alberto Mielgo (director) and Leo Sánchez (producer), about a middle-aged man who asks himself and the audience what it is love.

“The Long Goodbye” won best documentary and “The Queen of Basketball” won best documentary short.

With a Latino presence spanning multiple categories after barely any last year, the Oscars returned to Dolby for a different ceremony.

Producers are looking to turn around years of poor ratings — capped off by their worst last year, when the celebration was moved to Union Station for a scaled-down event due to the pandemic — with a sweeping list of changes ranging from eight awards an hour before the televised gala (of which fragments will be edited for the ceremony), three conductors after there was no master of ceremonies in three years and musical numbers that go beyond the nominated songs (Didn’t they find out? Yes, they will talk of Bruno!)

Regaining the interest of viewers does not seem like an easy task. Although the film industry recovered significantly from the pandemic in 2021, the rebound has been uneven. Globally, about half as many tickets were sold last year as in 2019: $21.3 billion in 2021 versus $42.3 billion, according to the Motion Picture Association. And more films than ever went straight into homes: Of the 10 nominees for best picture this year, half were available on streaming platforms on or near the same day of release.

There is also the challenge of drawing global attention for a Hollywood celebration after two years of the pandemic and as Russia’s war rages in Ukraine. The show’s producer, Will Packer, has said that the war will be respectfully acknowledged during the broadcast.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” a gothic western from Jane Campion, comes in with 12 nominations and a good chance of winning the top prize. But Sian Heder’s drama about a deaf family “CODA”, which only has three nominations, is considered by many to be the favorite. His win would be a win for Apple TV+, which picked up the film at the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent a lot of money promoting it in the Oscar race.

After several years without a host, the organizers turned to Schumer, Sykes and Hall to present the gala. They have also lined up an all-star group including Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Sebastián Yatra to sing the nominated songs, while the cast of “Encanto” will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with the help of Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

17 Photos The stars arrive at the great event held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The change that generated the most controversy was the delivery of the eight prizes in advance. Earlier this month, more than 70 Oscar winners, including Guillermo del Toro, James Cameron and Kathleen Kennedy, warned that the change would make some nominees feel like “second-class citizens.”

Del Toro is on the list of Latin and Ibero-American artists nominated this year. The Mexican filmmaker is competing for the best film award for “Nightmare Alley” (“El alley of lost souls”), which he directed and co-produced. Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz compete as leading actors, in “Being the Ricardos” (“Ser los Ricardo”) and “Parallel Mothers”, respectively.

Among others, Miranda could achieve the coveted EGOT status, an acronym by which those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards are known, for the song “Dos oruguitas” from “Encanto”. And Germaine Franco could become the first Latin woman to win the award for best original music for her score for the same film.

Miranda, who if he wins would achieve EGOT status (an acronym for people who have received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards), announced on Saturday that he will not be able to attend because his wife tested positive for COVID.

After last year’s anticlimactic finale, when the event ended with the award for best actor and the winner Anthony Hopkins was not present to receive it, the producers promised to resume the tradition of closing the gala with the highest honor of the night: best film.