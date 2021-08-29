Ariana Grande, 34 + 35, lyrics, translation and meaning of the song

34 + 35 is the new single from Ariana Grande excerpt from his latest studio album, Positions.

The song is the second track from the sixth album. The title it is a mathematical expression that, when added together, results in 69, a sexual position referenced by the lust-themed song.

It was written by the singer along with Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown, Peter Lee Johnson, Steven Franks and Travis Sayles. To date, the piece has pushed up to eighth on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here you can see the official video of the song -produced by ProdByXavi, Mr. Franks, Peter Lee Johnson & TBHits- while, to follow lyrics and translation.

Ariana Grande, 34 + 35, Lyrics

[Intro]

Hmm

[Verse 1]

You might think I’m crazy

The way I’ve been cravin ‘

If I put it quite plainly

Just gimme them babies

So what you doing tonight?

Better say, “Doin ‘you right” (Yeah)

Watchin ‘movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy

I’ve been drinking coffee (I’ve been drinking coffee; coffee)

And I’ve been eating healthy (I’ve been eating healthy; healthy)

You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (You know I keep it squeaky)

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

[Chorus]

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me ’til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 2]

You drink it just like water (Water)

You say it tastes like candy

So what you doing tonight? (Tonight)

Better say, “Doin ‘you right” (Alright)

Watchin ‘movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy

I’ve been drinking coffee (Said I’ve been drinking coffee; coffee)

And I’ve been eating healthy (And I’ve been eating healthy; healthy)

You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Except this wine, babe)

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Chorus]

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (Daylight)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (Can you stay?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 3]

Oh yeah, yeah

Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it

I’ma leave it open like a door, come inside it

Even though I’m wifey, you can hit it like a side chick

Don’t need no side dick, no

Got the neighbors yellin ‘”Earthquake!” (Earthquake)

4.5 when I make the bed shake

Put it down heavy even though it’s lightweight (It’s lightweight, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)

Yeah, we started at midnight

Go ’til the sunrise (Sunrise)

Done at the same time (Yeah)

But who’s counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)

I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)

We can take it from the top (From the top)

You such a dream come true, true

Make a bitch wanna hit snooze, ooh

[Chorus]

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me ’til the daylight (Yeah, yeah)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Thirty-four, thirty-five)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Outro]

Means I wanna “69” with you

Aww shit

Math class

Never was good

Ariana Grande, 34 + 35, Translation

Hmm

You will think that I am stupid

For the way I feel like it

If I make it very clear

Just give me those babies

So what are you doing tonight?

Better if you say “I’m good for you” (Yeah)

Seeing movies, but we haven’t seen anything tonight

I don’t want to keep you awake (stay awake)

But let me see, can you keep him awake? (Stay awake)

Otherwise I’ll keep you awake

Fuck, maybe I’ll keep you awake

I’m drinking coffee (I’m drinking coffee; coffee)

And I’m eating right (I’m eating healthy; healthy)

You know I got it squeaky (You know I got it squeaky)

Save the energies (Yeah, yeah, save the energies)

[Ritornello]

Can you stay up all night?

Uncover me until morning

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night long)

Uncover me until morning

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

You drink it like it’s water (Water)

You say it tastes like candy

So what are you doing tonight? (This evening)

Better if you say “I’m good for you” (Good)

Seeing movies, but we haven’t seen anything tonight

I don’t want to keep you awake (stay awake)

But let me see, can you keep him awake? (Stay awake)

Otherwise I’ll keep you awake

Fuck, maybe I’ll keep you awake

I’m drinking coffee (I’m drinking coffee; coffee)

And I’m eating healthy (And I’m eating healthy; healthy)

You know I got it squeaky (Except this wine, babe)

Save the energies (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Ritornello]

Can you stay up all night? (All night long)

Fuck me until the morning (Morning)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)

Fuck me until morning (Can you stay?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh yeah, yeah

Baby, you will need a seat belt when I ride it

I’ll leave it open like a door, come inside

Even if I’m your wife, you can beat me like a lover

I don’t need another dick, no

Neighbors yelling “The earthquake!” (Earthquake)

4.5 when I shake the bed

Lay it down hard even though it’s light (It’s light, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)

Yeah, we started at midnight

Go till dawn (Dawn)

We came at the same time (Yeah)

But who counts time if we have it forever? (We have it forever)

I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)

We can start over (Over)

You are a dream come true, reality

Get a tr0ia back to sleep, ooh

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me until morning

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Thirty-four, thirty-five)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

Fuck me until the morning (Do you know what that means?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

It means I want to do “69” with you

Oh fuck

Maths

Never been good