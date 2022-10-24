Ariana Grande: A bully broke into her house

A man who has already been arrested for harassing Ariana Grande was arrested again…this time after breaking into his Montecito home on his 29th birthday.

Aharon Brown has a history of harassment towards the singer. He was arrested last September at his home in Los Angeles after showing up with a large hunting knife, allegedly shouting for his safety: ” I will kill you and her! “. He was arrested for making criminal threats and a judge issued a restraining order prohibiting him from near Ariana Grande.

She wasn’t home at the time

That didn’t stop him. He recently violated the restraining order while trying to find Ariana Grande and apparently got close. He was supposed to turn himself in on Tuesday for violating the restraining order, but on Sunday he drove to Montecito and broke into her home.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ …” On Sunday, Brown somehow got into Ariana’s house in Montecito. She was NOT home at the time, but the security alarm went off and the cops showed up and arrested Brown “.

He was charged with criminal harassment, burglary, damaging power lines, breaching a court order and obstruction. He pleaded not guilty. Brown is currently in police custody.

Recall that the singer recently starred in the science fiction comedy Don’t Look Up.

Among the cast of fire, let us remember that it is Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and the remarkable Meryl Streep who will play opposite each other throughout this apocalyptic film.

The story will revolve around ” Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy student, and her teacher Randall Mindy (DiCaprio). Together they make the startling discovery of a comet orbiting the solar system heading directly for earth. The problem is that no one really seems to care. It turns out that warning humanity of a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest isn’t relevant enough to alert people.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of a completely indifferent president, Orlean (Streep) and her sycophantic son and chief of staff, Jason (Hill) . They’ll also air on The Daily Rip, an animated morning show hosted by Brie (Blanchett) and Jack (Perry).

Just six months from the comet’s impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and catching the attention of social media-obsessed audiences before it’s too late proves incredibly comical…and hard! What will it take to make people look up? “.