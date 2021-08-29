Ariana Grande: a pop girl in a trap world

Anyone who listens to a Global Hits playlist on Spotify or just turns on the radio knows that pop music is no longer part of today’s mainstream.

It is not news that over the decades what is heard, appreciated and requested by the general public changes continuously. In the 1980s, rock music dominated charts, in the early 2000s it was impossible not to see an R&B or Hip-Hop song at the top of the music charts and the explosion of colorful POP around 2010 is evident. I came across this tweet the other day

and I had to laugh thinking about how unlikely it would be to see so many pop singers all together in the charts in 2019. Salmo also says it in “SHUT UP”: “The old pop music scureggioni / are a bit in trouble, they are confused / In the ranking first only the rappusi ”.

In short, it is clear that now is the time for rap / trap / hip-hop music.

At least if you want to be successful.

Few pop singers manage to attract attention: I’m thinking of the surprise of Ava Max’s “Sweet But Psycho” or the now well-known Dua Lipa, who managed to bring a pop and feminine presence to the charts (even if she doesn’t subscribe to the 100% in the pop sphere, but that’s another matter). Apart from these few exceptions, it seems almost impossible today to find songs without the typical trap use of the hi-hat (to get an idea of ​​how it is used, listen here).

A clear example in mainstream production can be found in the middle of “Sober II (Melodrama),” from New Zealand’s latest album Lorde, which was nominated for a 2018 Grammy as Album of the Year. Hear how it is used (min 00.40) by a Jack Antonoff who has little to do with trap music.

Ariana Grande was born as a pop girl.

And confirms its success with songs like “Break Free” And “Into You”, With defined elements of reference to the genre. Known for her belting vocals and her signature swinging ponytail, the singer decides to mature musically with her latest album “Sweetener”(2018): Repetitive beats are reminiscent of house music and hip-hop, while her soulful voice is reminiscent of old-school R&B.

Besides, the only singers that appear as features (besides Pharrell) are the big names of hip-hop Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj. The (successful) attempt to update “old” musical inspirations with elements of modern trap is the best hit by Ariana. Just think of his latest track “7 Rings” which refers to the iconic musical “The Sound Of Music” with beat trap.

In short, Ms. Grande manages to insert elements of trap / hip-hop music into her songs while remaining faithful to herself and her musical interests.

At first in Sweetener you really feel the hand of Pharrell Williams, who produced seven tracks on the album. But we don’t want to talk about him. What to focus on, however, are the songs produced not only by someone like Hit-Boy (who also produced: SICKO MODE, N ***** in Paris, Somewhereinamerica), but by TBHits and Social House.

Just because the latter are the minds behind the most recent “7 Rings“ and “Thank You, Next”. While “Sweetener” certainly demonstrates a change in the singer’s style, with modern elements of trap throughout the album, the next album, if it follows the line of singles released so far, will be more trap than anything else.

Almost every song in “Sweetener” relies on the so-called staccato (musical articulation in which two or more notes are played separately, so as to differentiate them) that characterizes the trap genre, not to mention the omnipresent ad-libbing. Behind every rapper there have always been hidden phrases or words that represent them, as if they were tags: in musical jargon these choices are called precisely Ad-Lib, an expression that derives from the Latin ad libitum, indicating precisely the freedom of a certain behavior. The continuous repetition of the insistent “Yuh” within his songs does not have the sole function of becoming a meme, but this use of repetition and signature typical of rappers allow us to become attached to a song also because it is familiar to us.

And without dwelling too much, we know that repetition is the first figure of rhetoric that not only has a mnemonic function, but also contributes to making it, in some way, more pleasing. A bit like when the radio often plays a song X and inevitably we will start to like it at least a little.

The trap can sometimes seem silly or extra, but everything that characterizes it serves to capture and execute a precise vibe and emotion. It’s understanding music theory and understanding what the audience likes about a song. Knowing how to use a ad-lib it is important when it is taken and used on a professional level precisely because it creates something repetitive and therefore familiar. It is proven that when something repeats itself over and over again, especially in music, an interesting phenomenon happens in our brain.

Repetition does not modify anything of the repeated object, but changes something in the mind that contemplates it. The structure of a song, of any musical genre, is itself repetitive: intro-verse-prechorus-chorus-verse-prechorus-chorus-bridge-outro.

But so is the way we consume it. Think about the moment you fall in love with a song.

You listen to it over and over for days, sometimes weeks (or months …)

The same exact song, with the same base and the same lyrics and the same instruments. And even if we are not listening to it, it remains in our minds. The same does not happen so easily with other art forms; the same sentence repeated several times in a book or in a poem would cause us more annoyance.

All this information can therefore make us think better about how Ariana Grande is one of the few pop singers who has managed to combine the best of both worlds: take advantage of the success of the trap and keep that pop style that fans go crazy for.

Or: take advantage of the black culture keeping the privilege of a pretty white girl. Or again: putting together the general public predominantly straight who follows what is mainstream with the LGBT community typically tending to follow and support pop singers. Or, also: take a predominantly male and male-dominated musical genre (although there would be a broader discussion on this point, maybe I’ll write something about it in the coming weeks) and completely overturn the point of view, transforming it into something more feminine .

“7 Rings”: a hymn to money and how it makes you feel.

The video, which peaked at # 1 in trending Youtube videos, sees Ariana Grande surrounded by pink and girls singing phrases like “Wearin ‘a ring but ain’t gon’ be no” Mrs. ” / Bought matching diamonds for six of my bitches ”, certainly very empowering if we consider that usually this is done by male singers with songs in which for some certain phrases they can recall an objectification of the woman.

And the way and speed with which Ariana Grande is releasing new music is also peculiar. “Sweetener” and the next album are only 5 months apart and this is not something that is usually done by pop singers, who instead follow meticulously planned strategies with singles teasers, then pre-orders, release. of the single, the passage on the radio before the release of the music video and finally a nice discount in digital stores a few weeks later.

We are faced with a singer who exploits all these elements to her liking, perfectly managing not to distort herself.

In short, like it or not, Ariana Grande and her team managed to quickly grasp the strategy to bring pop music fans closer to her songs, which are now characterized by a style closer to what is now considered mainstream and therefore sells.

Veronica Bianchi