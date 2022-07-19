Ariana Grande: absent from the Grammy Awards to preserve her pregnancy?

This Sunday, April 3, the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony was held in Las Vegas. An edition to which the singer Ariana Grande did not appear, despite three nominations. Why this absence ? Would she want to preserve her potential pregnancy?

For more than 50 years, the Grammy Awards. The opportunity to reward and honor the best artists. And this 2022 edition brought together a lot of people to Vegas. But a major artist was not present. In effect, Ariana Grande did not show up for this 64th edition. And this despite three nominations. The double winner posted a message on Instagram to her community to explain her absence, a few hours before the event. The interpreter of 7 Rings chose not to attend. Leaving his fans heartbroken, in total disarray. His message is accompanied by several short videos showing behind the scenes of his work. We thus see his studios, the musicians and the teams who accompany him on a daily basis.

Ariana Grande written in the caption of these videos: “Some Positions memorabilia to celebrate Grammy Day. Reflecting the amazing process, with so many creatives that I love and respect so deeply. I love this album so much. It is an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant and human musicians that I love so much. Being there for each other, sharing the gifts we have, and feeling heard…it’s not something to take for granted. We already won. Have a great time, I’m celebrating you all out there today”. A touching message that did not fail to move and make his community react. A wave of comments fell under the publication of the singer. Nevertheless, Ariana Grande did not reveal anything about the reasons for his absence…

Ariana Grande absent due to pregnancy?

For some time now, rumors surrounding a potential pregnancy are going well. Since January 30, 2022, speculation on this subject has been emerging on the web. In effect, Ariana Grande had published a snapshot that left no room for doubt. We saw the singer there with a baby bump well pronounced. Unfortunately, a few minutes later, the photo had disappeared. The interpreter of One Last Time deleted it immediately. Is it voluntary? Is this a mistake on his part. Anyway, since then, she leaves her fans in the most total blur. In these first days of April, Ariana Grande has yet to make an announcement about a potential pregnancy. And his absence from Grammy Awards may well be related to this. If rumors are to be believed, it could be that she tried to preserve pregnancy. Can we expect an imminent announcement from the singer? Only the future will tell us.