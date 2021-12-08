Ariana Grande accused of “Asian fishing” in her recent photo shoot; see photos here

You must have heard of the terms “cultural appropriation” and “fishing”, which are used to refer to people of other ethnicities or cultural backgrounds who seek to emulate a certain race or lifestyle of a certain community – mostly by dressing up – without respecting or show a lot of interest in learning the background.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of it multiple times in the past, and the recent celebrity who has joined the list of people to be hit for cultural fishing is none other than Ariana Grande.

The pop singer was criticized for “Asian peach” after her new photo shoot revealed that she adopted an “Asian” look. The photos are believed to have been deleted from her Instagram now, but Los Angeles Creative Director Katia Temkin still has them on her profile.

In the photos, Grande wore a ribbon on her head and also wrapped it around her neck, giving the look of a schoolgirl wearing a uniform. Her makeup, especially eye makeup, is what bothered people: the elongated liner that makes her look like she has mono eyelids, a feature found predominantly in people of Asian descent.

Her face makeup was also several tones lighter than her real skin tone.

According to an Independent report, Canadian journalist Wanna Thompson said in 2018 that the term essentially comes from “Blackfishing” – the appropriation of someone’s racial background for personal gain.

The outlet mentions that on TikTok, someone named @ kuzumi.n stated that Grande’s eye makeup, bow ties and how she posed were “a little too similar” to a K-pop star “considering that Ariana Grande is a white woman ”.

“It’s a combination of innocent poses, little bows and bullshit. The color of her lipstick, “@ kuzumi.n who accused the singer and her team of acting intentionally in another TikTok, was also mentioned.

“You all have to remember that Ariana Grande is a very famous celebrity, so the photos she posts are intentional.”

All back @Ariana Grande and stop being racist against her. She clearly identifies as ASIAN with her new look. Nobody should judge her or use their white privilege against her. It sounds unbelievable. Proud of you Ari. We TRANSRACIALS must remain united 🇰🇷🥢🇯🇵 #Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/hbN7zGqA4Z – Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 7, 2021

Interestingly, a white British influencer named Oli London, who identifies as “trans-racial Korean,” after undergoing “racial transition surgery” to appear as a member of BTS, claimed Grande.

In a tweet London wrote: “Everyone pull back Ariana Grande and stop being racist against her. She clearly identifies as ASIAN with her new look. “

