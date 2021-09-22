Ariana Grande against the tiktokers who participate in the parties

Ariana Grande dissed the tiktokers who decided to celebrate Halloween at Saddle Ranch, one of the most popular places in West Hollywood among social media influencers. The singer, in a recent interview with Zach Sang Show, He says:

Of all the things we could have done, couldn’t we have stayed home a few more weeks like the people of other nations who are doing better than us? Did we really need so badly to go to the fucking Saddle Ranch that we couldn’t wait for the deadly pandemic to pass? Did we really need that much to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull or that Instagram post to post?

His words have been commented on by some tiktok stars like Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall who went to Saddle Ranch on Halloween. Dixie replied:

I don’t really know what to think. I mean, he’s right. He is totally right. She is a queen. I love her.

Addison also confirmed the correctness of thought by Ariana Grande:

I think it is right that you say this and that it is understandable. Personally, I tried to stay at home as much as possible and train. I trained a lot and prepared for my film. Right now Saddle Ranch is like a tiktoker playground.

Bryce confirmed what Addison said and added:

The Saddle Ranch is the hub for tiktokers.

Now, if the three tiktokers who replied to Ariana agree with her, the question arises: because they attended the Halloween party instead of staying at home, as they say they do most of the time? Maybe they should just be more consistent …













