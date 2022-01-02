Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are the most loved singers on social media in 2021

CURIOSITY





The two stars are on the podium of the top 10 of the most popular posts of the year

The two singers have received the most likes over the past 12 months, beaten only by Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are the posts of the two pop stars most clicked and appreciated by fans.

>>> LISTEN TO ARIANA GRANDE ON TIMMUSIC!

Ariana Grande was placed in second place in this special ranking with a post on May 26 with almost 27 million likes: a very sweet photo of her new bride kissing her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Billie Eilish is instead the only singer present in the Top 10 twice with two posts of 23 and 22 million “likes”. The first post (third in the overall ranking) is a photo showing her new platinum blonde hairstyle; the second, on the other hand, dates back to a photo shoot for British Vogue in which she showed herself in a pin-up version.