Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, find the protagonists of the musical Wicked

The musical Wicked finally finds its protagonists: Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande they will play the two enemy / friend witches in the film adaptation of one of the most loved and well-known theatrical musicals in the world.

To play the two main roles of Elphaba And Glinda, which in the original theatrical production were by Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth, Universal and Jon M. Chu have chosen Cynthia Erivo, already established Broadway performer and the internationally renowned actress and pop star Ariana Grande.

With the definition of the two protagonists, the production of the film by Wicked thus becomes a little more concrete, as until now the film adaptation of this musical was in progress, with very little luck, from more than ten years.

The film adaptation of Wicked therefore leaves hope for musical enthusiasts, thanks to the background of the figures involved in its production: the director Jon M. Chu is fresh from the success of the adaptation of the musical In the Heights, while as regards Erivo and Grande, the two actresses and singers have already had the opportunity in the past to confront the roles of Glinda and Elphaba (albeit in alternating roles) during the concert for the celebration of the musical’s fifteenth anniversary.

Wicked debuted on Broadway in 2003 and since then it has become one of the longest-running and most replicated shows in the history of modern musical theater, with productions and staging in different cities around the world.

The show is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West“(In Italy published by Sonzogno with the title Witch – Chronicles from the Kingdom of Oz in revolt). In his novel Maguire revisits The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, the first book of the Oz saga, and tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, recounting the secret friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West , and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. While waiting to see this new musical at the cinema, we also recommend the volume Wicked: The Grimmerie, a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Hit Broadway Musical available for online purchase.