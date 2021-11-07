Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo protagonists of “Wicked”

CINEMA





It is the film adaptation of the musical that has been a hit on Broadway for 18 years

Wicked , the next film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, will have two great protagonists: it has been announced the presence in the cast of two absolute stars such as Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo .

The two artists confirmed the news on their respective Instagram profiles, where they announced to their millions of fans that they have landed the role in the film to be directed by the director. Jon M. Chu.

The musical Wicked it has been running on Broadway for 18 years, managing in all these years to collect a figure of over 1 billion dollars in ticket sales, a figure reached by only three other shows. now the film promises to reach new viewers and fans. Production on the film is expected to start in the summer of 2022 in the UK.

Wicked adapts Gregory Maguire’s novel Witch – Chronicles from the Kingdom of Oz in revolt and it is therefore a reinterpretation of the story of the Wizard of Oz narrated for the first time in 1900 by the American writer L. Frank Baum. In the text (and in the musical) Wicked it tells of the friendship that binds the Wicked Witch of the West with Glinda the Good Witch. The novel also tells where the wickedness of the Wicked Witch of the West comes from and why her friendship with the Good Witch is kept secret. In the film in preparation Erivo will be the Evil Witch, while the singer Ariana Grande will play Glinda, the Good Witch.