Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce road

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are getting a divorce. The couple may have ended their marriage in January, but since it was a continuation throughout the relationship, they decided to keep the entire process private. The singer filed for divorce this Monday in Los Angeles. Grande cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the disbandment.

contract 2023/09/1821:42H.

Special for subscribers Do you already have your subscription? Join our community of readers. subscribe Thanks for informing yourself

Herald

You have reached your article limit Subscribe and access unlimited articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits. subscribe Thanks for informing yourself

Herald

Special articles under registration Log in or register to access the best journalism content. log in Thanks for informing yourself

Herald