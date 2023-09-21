Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce road

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are getting a divorce. The couple may have ended their marriage in January, but since it was a continuation throughout the relationship, they decided to keep the entire process private. The singer filed for divorce this Monday in Los Angeles. Grande cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the disbandment.
The “Thank U, Next” singer and Gomez tied the knot in 2021.
“It was small and intimate: less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” Grande’s rep told PEOPLE of the wedding ceremony at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”
Grande later shared photos from their wedding, which took place at her Montecito home, on her Instagram page with the caption: “5.15.21.”
The post has been deleted, but photos showed Grande wearing a Vera Wang wedding dress and kissing Gomez, who was wearing a Tom Ford suit.
Their 2021 wedding comes two years after Grande got engaged to comedian Pete Davidson.
Grande and Gomez, a real estate agent, first went public about their relationship with the release of her 2020 song “Stuck with U”, a song in which she collaborated with Justin Bieber. Gomez appeared in the song’s music video. That same year they announced their engagement.
Speculation that the pair were no longer together began in July when the “Sweetener” singer was spotted without her wedding ring while attending Wimbledon.
Grande last posted a photo with Gomez on her social media in November, but the former couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
“They have been really loving and respectful of each other through every step of this process,” say sources who have been following the matter closely.
Ariana and Dalton decided to wait eight months to formalize their divorce, a time when people close to the former couple indicated they had set aside time to heal.
Surprisingly, soon after the separation was announced, reports suggested that the two were maintaining communication and maintaining friendly relations.
