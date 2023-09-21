Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Divorce: What Are the Assets and Money Claimed by the Singer?

At the beginning of the week, Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande They filed their divorce demands together and formally started the process of legal separation. now portal tmz Saved documents where specified What would be the conditions under which Gomez and Grande would part ways.

The first thing that stands out about these documents is that both parties stipulate that February 20, 2023 was the official date of their separation, Which would confirm the speculations on the network when Ariana was seen without her wedding ring at several public events. Secondly, the document confirms that Ariana Grande is seeking spousal support, which many users considered absurd considering that the singer has a net worth of 240 million US dollars.

According to the documentation, Ariana and Dalton have been separated since February 2023 Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Also, Ariana would ask this The property where they lived together will remain in your name, because it is also stipulated in the prenuptial agreement. However, it also requests that the profits and accumulations received by both the parties before, during and after the marriage be confirmed separate property, As icing on the cake, the 30-year-old singer also requested that the attorneys’ fees now be paid jointly by the former couple.

As for Dalton, he did not seek any form of support, although he did explicitly ask the court to reserve the issue for the near future, which would indicate that the next steps for the real estate agent have not yet been decided. Is.

In her divorce lawsuit, Ariana asked that the property where she lived with Dalton be in her name (IG: @ArianaGrande)

Although it seems the separation has benefited Ariana more than Dalton, the couple has handled the divorce “Affectionate and Respectful”, As mentioned above, the pair broke up last February, and if it took them so long to make the divorce official, it was because they needed time to process the whole thing. A source close to Gomez and Grande made the comments. And! Entertainment,

“They were taking their time to slowly work out the details of the deal in private before presenting it.”, They have been very loving and respectful of each other through every step of this process, “This has been a very compassionate and patient separation process.”

Ariana and Dalton started dating in January 2020; They got engaged in December the same year and got married in May 2021. At first everything was happy in the life of the newlyweds, but gradually their lifestyle started getting affected. While Dalton has always enjoyed her privacy, Ariana is one of the most important pop divas of the decade, so she’s used to being surrounded by cameras, fans and paparazzi, in addition to constantly traveling.

Dalton and Ariana’s different rhythms of life may have driven them apart (Instagram)

In an effort to repair the relationship, Dalton may have traveled to England to see his stillborn wife during the filming of the film. Witch, but it was all in vain. During these months of recording, another person appeared in the story: the actor. ethan slater, After meeting him, Ariana developed a strong friendship with Ethan and as soon as she ended her relationship with Dalton, she took a chance with the Broadway actor. Ethan did the same with his wife Lily J, with whom he had a son in 2022.

In protest of what happened to Ariana and Dalton, Ethan and Lily’s separation has been very complicated. Various sources indicate that Jai is “devastated” They file for divorce, arguing that Ethan is abandoning their infant son. Despite everything, the actor is determined to continue moving forward and last July he initiated divorce proceedings. Ethan and Lily have been married for five years, while Ariana and Dalton have only been married for two, could the actors’ new relationship be any stronger?