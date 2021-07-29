News

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend on Instagram

A photograph of the star with the 25-year-old real estate agent appeared on Instagram in these hours

Ariana Grande shared some new photographs taken in the company of her boyfriend, the 25-year-old real estate agent.

Their relationship is now established, but the couple almost never appears on social media.

Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande’s partner is called Dalton Gomez and, a short time ago, he gave his girlfriend an oval diamond with a small pearl. A ring with a deep meaning that leaves no room for any doubt.


The post

This time, however, the two appeared embraced and smiling. Next to photography, Ariana published a very romantic dedication: “My heart, my person. Thank you so much for being as you are.”

novelty

A golden moment for the 27-year-old singer who, a few days ago, also announced her new collaboration with her friend Demi Lovato: the long-awaited duet, entitled Met Him Last Night, which is part of Demi Lovato’s new album of unreleased songs, Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over.


