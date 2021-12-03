Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi release a new song for the Don’t Look Up movie

The expected Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay see Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi as the powerful pop music duo, Riley Bina and DJ Chello. In the film, the duo performs Just Look Up: an unreleased song written and recorded specifically for the film.

The song was by the two Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande, by the Grammy winner Kid Cudi, by the composer Nicholas Britell (two-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner) and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter Taura Stinson.

Just Look Up will be included in Don’t Look Up (soundtrack of the Netflix movie), out on December 10 on Republic Records.

DON’T LOOK UP, THE LYRIC VIDEO OF JUST LOOK UP BY ARIANA GRANDE AND KID KUDI

Furthermore, Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Succession) also produced and composed the score and co-wrote Second Nature – an unreleased track by two-time Grammy winner Bon Iver – featuring the band’s frontman, Justin Vernon.

DON’T LOOK UP, THE STORY

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning program led by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Also in the cast Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Kudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

DON’T LOOK UP WHEN IT COMES OUT

Don’t Look Up debuts on December 8 in selected cinemas and arrives on Netflix from the 24th.

DON’T LOOK UP, THE TRAILER