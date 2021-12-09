Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi sign the Don’t Look Up soundtrack

written by Roberta Marciano





December 9, 2021



The Netflix original film Don’t Look Up is already causing a lot of hype. Not only for the reach of its cast but also for the original songs like the one composed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

The song entitled Just Look Up composes the thick soundtrack of the film starring Leonardo di Caprio.

Just Look Up (From Don’t Look Up) [Explicit]

The synopsis of the film

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo

DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first

problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? The thing doesn’t seem to matter to

nobody. Apparently, warning humanity of a threat the size of Mount Everest

represents an uncomfortable event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate e

Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl

Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to the station of the Daily

Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). At six months

from the impact of the comet, continuously manage the news and capture the attention of the public

obsessed with social media before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly feat

comic. What will make the whole world look up?

The audio of the song Just Look Up

What do you think of the song by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi?