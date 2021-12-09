Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi sign the Don’t Look Up soundtrack
written by Roberta Marciano
December 9, 2021
The Netflix original film Don’t Look Up is already causing a lot of hype. Not only for the reach of its cast but also for the original songs like the one composed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.
The song entitled Just Look Up composes the thick soundtrack of the film starring Leonardo di Caprio.
Just Look Up (From Don’t Look Up) [Explicit]
The synopsis of the film
Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo
DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first
problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? The thing doesn’t seem to matter to
nobody. Apparently, warning humanity of a threat the size of Mount Everest
represents an uncomfortable event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate e
Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl
Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to the station of the Daily
Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). At six months
from the impact of the comet, continuously manage the news and capture the attention of the public
obsessed with social media before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly feat
comic. What will make the whole world look up?
The audio of the song Just Look Up
What do you think of the song by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi?