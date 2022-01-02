Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi together in the song “Just Look Up”

It is available from Friday 3 December “Just Look Up”, featuring unpublished made by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi present in the soundtrack of the film Don’t Look Up.

The piece was written and composed by the two artists together with Nicholas Britell – two-time Oscar-nominated composer and Emmy Award winner who created the entire score – and Oscar-nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.

In addition to duet on the notes of “Just Look Up”, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also star in the film in the roles of Riley Bina and DJ Chello, super duo of pop music.

Below you can take a look at the tracklist from the soundtrack officer of Don’t Look Up available from 10 December.

1. Just Look Up – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

2. Discovery – Nicholas Britell

3. Ephemeris – Nicholas Britell

4. On Hold – Nicholas Britell

5. The Call – Nicholas Britell

6. C-5 Galaxy – Nicholas Britell

7. Don’t Look Up – Main Title Theme – Nicholas Britell

8. BASH Corporate Ident – “Liif” – Nicholas Britell

9. Hyperobject Approaches – Nicholas Britell

10. My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me – Nicholas Britell

11. The Arrest – Nicholas Britell

12. It’s A Strange Glorious World – Nicholas Britell

13. The Launch – Nicholas Britell

14. The BASH Presentation – Nicholas Britell

15. Kate Goes Home – Nicholas Britell

16. FEMA-BASH Commercial – Nicholas Britell

17. Arrival At The Hangar – Nicholas Britell

18. There Is A Comet – Nicholas Britell

19. The Comet Appears – Nicholas Britell

20. The Prayer For Stuff – Nicholas Britell

21. The BASH Launch – Nicholas Britell

22. Twenty-Four Drones Is Enough – Nicholas Britell

23. It All Comes Down To This – Nicholas Britell

24. Thanksgiving (Overture To Logic And Knowledge) – Nicholas Britell

25. The End? – Nicholas Britell

26. Memento Mori – Nicholas Britell

27. Don’t Look Up – End Credits Suite – Nicholas Britell

28. Logic Waltz In B Major (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

29. Don’t Look Up – Main Title Suite (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

30. Ode To Science (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

31. Second Nature – Bon Iver

ph: press office