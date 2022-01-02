Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi together in the song “Just Look Up”
It is available from Friday 3 December “Just Look Up”, featuring unpublished made by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi present in the soundtrack of the film Don’t Look Up.
The piece was written and composed by the two artists together with Nicholas Britell – two-time Oscar-nominated composer and Emmy Award winner who created the entire score – and Oscar-nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.
In addition to duet on the notes of “Just Look Up”, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also star in the film in the roles of Riley Bina and DJ Chello, super duo of pop music.
Below you can take a look at the tracklist from the soundtrack officer of Don’t Look Up available from 10 December.
1. Just Look Up – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi
2. Discovery – Nicholas Britell
3. Ephemeris – Nicholas Britell
4. On Hold – Nicholas Britell
5. The Call – Nicholas Britell
6. C-5 Galaxy – Nicholas Britell
7. Don’t Look Up – Main Title Theme – Nicholas Britell
8. BASH Corporate Ident – “Liif” – Nicholas Britell
9. Hyperobject Approaches – Nicholas Britell
10. My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me – Nicholas Britell
11. The Arrest – Nicholas Britell
12. It’s A Strange Glorious World – Nicholas Britell
13. The Launch – Nicholas Britell
14. The BASH Presentation – Nicholas Britell
15. Kate Goes Home – Nicholas Britell
16. FEMA-BASH Commercial – Nicholas Britell
17. Arrival At The Hangar – Nicholas Britell
18. There Is A Comet – Nicholas Britell
19. The Comet Appears – Nicholas Britell
20. The Prayer For Stuff – Nicholas Britell
21. The BASH Launch – Nicholas Britell
22. Twenty-Four Drones Is Enough – Nicholas Britell
23. It All Comes Down To This – Nicholas Britell
24. Thanksgiving (Overture To Logic And Knowledge) – Nicholas Britell
25. The End? – Nicholas Britell
26. Memento Mori – Nicholas Britell
27. Don’t Look Up – End Credits Suite – Nicholas Britell
28. Logic Waltz In B Major (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell
29. Don’t Look Up – Main Title Suite (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell
30. Ode To Science (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell
31. Second Nature – Bon Iver
ph: press office