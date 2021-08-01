Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift grind firsts in America





Leisure – 12/04/2021

And the great exploit of Julia Michaels with “all the ex”. The female pop made in the USA is to the rescue.

The girls of American pop do not stop even in this first year of the new decade. From Taylor Swift to Julia Michales all are churning out successes these days. Ariana Grande, 68 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, comes out in LP format with the album “Positions” just this week. The album reached the #1 of the Billboard Top 200, becoming ariana grande’s fifth album to reach the top of this chart.

“Positions” has been anticipated from the eponymous single, which debuted directly at the spotify global #1 with over 565 million streams. The official video has already become a cult, with 283 million views on YouTube: directed by Dave MeyersSee Ariana Grande as the President of the United States, surrounded by an all-female staff between press conferences, celebrations and walks in the garden of the White House.

Another star of the U.S. discography responds with an ace of weight. It comes out these days “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)“, the new album of Taylor Swift, a very special publication. The album is one of the singer’s first recording projects, completely re-recorded with the addition of the bonus tracks released in 2008, the song “Today Was A Fairytale”, part of the film “Appuntamento Con L’amore”, and 6 completely unreleased songs. The singer, who started over a decade ago with a small Nashville label, says she has many unreleased songs in “her” archives. A way to make it clear that he wants to regain control of his music. And the only way it has to do that is to re-record it.

Taylor Swift, two days after the album’s release, released the surprise song “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)“, one of the unreleased tracks of her new recording project, as a gift for the fans who in all these years have always been close to her during her journey.

The singer and songwriter Julia Michaels A 27-year-old born in Iowa and raised in California, she transformed the pop music landscape not only from behind the scenes as one of the most sought-after songwriters, but also into the spotlight as a solo artist. Praised for her work as a songwriter for artists such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, P! NK, Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Hailee Steinfeld, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Jessie Ware and more, Julia has spent the last few years perfecting her art to offer fans music that wants to evoke a generation.

There is also a new outsider in addition to these beautiful voices consolidated by firsts in the rankings. And it’s a voice that has already made its power felt at the Grammys. Let’s talk about the single “All Your Exes” the new of Julia Michaels Grammy Award-nominated multiplatio singer and author with over 18 million listeners on Spotify. Julia announced the release of his debut album, coming on April 30th.

In the official video, directed by Blythe Thomas, Julia he brings to life the true meaning of his song. Referring to cult classics such as “Serial Mom” and “American Psycho“, the singer invites her boyfriend’s ex to “dinner” and during the evening there is no chance that anyone can name the previous dates of her sweetheart.

“I think this is the funniest video I’ve ever made. I’ve never played a character in one of my videos before, so it was nice to let go and show a side of me that fans haven’t seen yet” comment Julia.

“Everyone, during relationships, we have those moments when our minds travel and clearly I don’t want to kill his ex, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t think about it” jokes Julia.

“This album shows another side of mand, because for the first time I experienced a new kind of love, a happy and healthy love and the songs reflect it. It seems strange to hear me say this, but I’m excited to share it” adds the singer.

