Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs

Get ready, because soon you will be able to listen to the deluxe version of “Positions”, latest studio album by Ariana Grande released on October 30th.

The singer made it known through a series of images shared via social media. One of these also shows the tracklist of the disc, with five more songs compared to the original. Who knows what tracks it is?

At the moment it is not known yet the date of the publication of “Positions Deluxe”, but we suspect it will be within the month of February!

Speaking of guesswork, rumor has it that Ariana could catch up The Weeknd during the very popular halftime show performance of Super Bowl 2021, to sing together their 2014 hit “Love Me Harder”. By clicking here you will find the theories that revolve around its possible participation!

ph: press office