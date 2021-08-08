News

Ariana Grande announces the release date of the 34+35 Remix video with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The artist, born in 1993, is preparing for the release of the deluxe version of the album by announcing the release of the video of the new single

34+35 Remix it is the explosive all-female collaboration that in recent weeks is dominating the international charts. A few hours ago the pop star announced the release date of the long-awaited video clip of the song through a post on his Instagram profile that counts more than two hundred and twenty million followers who every day follow his life between backstage, new recording projects, work commitments and moments of relaxation with the dearest affections.

Ariana Grande: the post on Instagram

deepening



Ariana Grande gets married to Dalton Gomez: the announcement on Instagram

Positions is the title of the new album by the singer who over the years has established herself as a real media phenomenon dominating the charts in every corner of the planet. Ariana Grandand-Butera, this is the name of the registry office, is now preparing for the release of the video clip of 34+35 Remix, a new version of the second single from the album.

In the past few hours the voice of One Last Time (PHOTO) revealed the release date of the video that will see the light Friday 12 February, a week before the release of the deluxe version of his latest album, alongside him of course Megan Thee Stallion and Doya Cat.

Ariana Grande: the success of Positions

deepening



Ariana Grande talks about her film: the post on Instagram

The single Positions raised the curtain on the new recording era of the singer, back from the success on the notes of Rain On Me in collaboration with Lady Gaga (PHOTO).

The song immediately obtained excellent acclaim from the public reaching the position in the prestigious charts US Billboard Hot 100 and going platinum in the United States of America for selling more than a million copies.

Great success also for the official video clip of the song that currently counts over two hundred and thirty million views on YouTube.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

347
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
324
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
293
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
286
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
256
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
243
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
238
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
228
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
218
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
197
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top