Ariana Grande appears natural, the fans are under the spell

International singing star Ariana Grande dazzled netizens by appearing makeup-free on the web. A winning gamble for the singer who has her own brand of cosmetics.

Is it still necessary to introduce Ariana Grande? The international pop star burst onto the music scene in 2014 with the song Problems. This title, interpreted in duet with the Australian rapper Iggy Azaelia, ranked second on the Billboard Hot 100, a week after its release. It appears on Ariana Grande’s second album, My Everything. Indeed, the artist was not at her first attempt when she literally exploded. Actress, singer, composer and producer, the star has several strings to her bow.

Ariana Grande is widely followed on social networks. She counts 324 million followers on Instagram and 27.6 million followers on TikTok. She regularly posts photos of herself on stage. She also shares photos showing her well, on which she presents flawless makeup. And the star’s fans seem to be fond of this kind of content. Ariana Grande therefore created a surprise, this Tuesday, July 26, by posting a video on TikTok on which she presents herself in an appearance that contrasts with the one we know her.

Ariana Grande appears without makeup

Exit stage outfits, rhinestones, sequins and sophisticated makeup! The star appeared naturally on social networks. Indeed, on the video she shared, her face appears without makeup. The interpreter of Positions even had fun making the parallel before/after, showing herself dressed in the images that follow. The reactions of Internet users were not long in coming. And the majority of these turn out to be really positive. Many comments praise the natural beauty of Ariana Grande. Some show surprise, saying that the face without makeup of the singer does not really differ from that which we can see on a daily basis. A successful communication operation for the star, who has her own brand of cosmetics. She has dazzled his followers just keeping it simple.