Ariana Grande as a couple: find out who is her mysterious companion, luxury real estate agent

Ariana Grande has come a long way since playing adorable Kat in Victorious by Nickelodeon. At one point in 2018, for example, the singer/actress had songs #1, #2 and No. 3 in the country, a feat not seen since the Beatles in 1964. In her career so far, Grande has also landed two Grammys, two No. 1 albums, and a host of other accolades. Plus, she’s one of the most-followed stars on social media, with 283 million Instagram followers — and through it all, she’s continued to act, including a supporting role in Leonardo DiCaprio and the new black comedy from Jennifer Lawrence , Don’t Look Up.

However, Ariana Grande hasn’t known all praise and adoration; she also had to deal with extreme tragedy. In 2017, fans were leaving his concert in Manchester, England, when a bomb ripped through the venue, killing 22 people. She has since suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident.

“I know these families and my fans, and everyone there has also experienced a huge amount of [TSPT] (Post traumatic disorder),” she said in an interview. “Time is the most important thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even talk about my own experience, like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it without crying.

The following year, four months after their split was made public, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, the rapper mac miller , died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine. Grande was overcome with grief while confronting some Miller fans who blamed her for the relapse that led to her death. “They didn’t see the years of work and fighting and trying, or the love and the exhaustion,” she said then. You have no idea how many times I warned him this would happen and fought this scourge. »

Miller’s death coincided with Grande’s hugely publicized romance with – quickly followed by engagement and then separation – the star of Saturday Night Live pete davidson . Having weathered those tumultuous times, Grande is enjoying a much calmer life these days with her lifelong partner and some sort of mystery man who isn’t in the industry: her husband, Dalton Gomez .

Fans first got a glimpse of Gomez in the video for “Stuck With You,” Grande’s early duet with justin bieber about being stuck in quarantine with a loved one.

In the visual, a man you can’t quite see twirls Grande around. Social media went wild, everyone wanted to know who Grande was quarantining with. We now know that was Grande’s then-boyfriend, now her husband.

Plot ? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Ariana Grande’s husband, Dalton Gomez including how they met, when they got engaged and married, why she didn’t marry Davidson after all, and what great designer came along on her big day.

Who is Ariana Grande’s husband, Dalton Gomez?

Gomez is currently a buyers agent for The Aaron Kirman Group, a luxury real estate company that operates in Beverly Hills, California. His experience has earned him to be “one of the biggest prime buyers”, according to his profile of Aaron Kirman.

The profile also calls Gomez “highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of architecture and prominent luxury properties” and notes that he is “quickly becoming an industry titan.” “Presumably through his career, he is friends with several celebrities in addition to his fiancee, including the pop icon Miley Cyrus .

Gomez is considered a hard worker, “very focused on work and low-key”, according to a source of the US magazine ” People » . “He likes to keep his relationship with Ari private. They were able to get to know each other in peace.

He is also a bit creative. According to his new wife, he was the one who came up with the concept video for his song “Positions.”

He also helped the jeweler Jack Solow at designing both the engagement ring and the wedding band he gave to Grande.

How did Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez meet?

Grande met Gomez while he was working: she needed a real estate agent to help her find a house! “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very handsome, and she asked her team to arrange a face-to-face meeting with him,” a source told Us Weekly . “Ariana had a crush for Dalton shortly after they met. »

They immediately hooked up. In February 2020, TMZ shared that Grande was spotted kissing a mystery man at a California bar. As she said she hadn’t seen anyone since her split from Davidson in 2018, that was big news for fans.

But in May 2020, after the release of “Stuck With You,” everyone knew Grande was seeing a new guy, even though they both wanted to keep it quiet. “Ariana doesn’t want to make another public relationship so she’s trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton,” a source said.

How much did Ariana Grande’s engagement ring cost?

Fans found out that Grande got engaged on Dec. 20, 2020 when she posted a series of photos with the caption “forever n thensome.” The photos included photos of her and Gomez lounging on the floor together, as well as close-ups of Grande’s left hand adorned with an unusual ball: a ring with both an oval-shaped diamond and a round pearl. set next to each other on a thin band of gold.

” [Gomez] had very strong feelings about how he wanted [la bague de fiançailles] looks, a contemporary way”, has later explained jeweler Solow about the personalized engagement ring. “It was his idea to do the diamond at an angle and he told me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it’s very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special for Ariana. He wanted to include her in the ring. Estimates placed the cost of the ring at around $200,000 to $250,000.

What makes pearls so “sentimental” for Grande? While tweeting years before she met Gomez, her grandmother had a ring made for herself that incorporated a bead from her grandfather’s old tie pin. Grande’s “Nonna” dreamed that the pearl would protect her Grande on social media.

nonna had me make a ring out of the pearl from grandfather’s tie pin. See the article: Michel Drucker as a couple: here is the identity of the “love of his life”!. she says he told her in a dream that it would protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014

When did Ariana Grande get married?

Grande and Dalton tied the knot on May 15, 2021 in Montecito, Calif. A rep for Grande confirmed at the time: ‘It was tiny and intimate, less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and two families couldn’t be happier. Grande also confirmed her wedding date in an Instagram post.

Ariana Grande wore a bustier Vera Wang dress with a plunging back for her big day, there is a rumor that Wang herself promised Grande that she had her design bridal look when her big day came, complete with six-inch heels.

Who was invited to Ariana Grande’s wedding?

For such a big star, Grande had a small wedding. With less than 20 people, there wasn’t much room for celebrities. Also, some famous people have been invited but were unable to attend due to COVID-related reasons. For example, Big’s longtime friend and former co-star of Victorious , Liz Gillies, couldn’t do it. “I couldn’t leave work [de The CW’s Dynasty ] to go to his wedding because we had to be allowed to fly for about seven days,” Gillies said. “So not only could I not tell anyone, but I couldn’t even ask for a day off and I couldn’t take a day off. I would have been there.

Is Ariana Grande married to Pete Davidson?

No. When Miller died in 2018, Grande and Davidson were engaged. Davidson has since said that Miller’s death permanently changed things between him and Grande and ultimately led to their split. “I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you have to do, I’ll be there,'” he shared in an interview. “I pretty much knew it was over after that. It was really awful… All I know is that she really liked the shit of him.

Later, Grande played down her relationship with the comedian. “I met Pete, and it was an incredible distraction,” she told vogue in 2019 . “It was frivolous and fun and crazy and very unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. »

This hurt Davidson, who responded by discussing Grande in his stand-up special – and saying it was fair game, since she had discussed him and their relationship with vogue . “Can you imagine if I did that? ” he said. “My career would be over tomorrow if I painted my hair brown and jumped on the cover of vogue Magazine and just started fucking my ex. »

Davidson isn’t the only celebrity Grande has dated. She wrote “Thank U, Next” about her exes and the lessons she learned from them, including Davidson, Miller, big-sean and Ricky Alvarez. (As Grande noted on Twitter, Big Sean and Alvarez heard the song before it was released and gave it the green light to release it.)

they heard it before it came out 🙂 Related: Exclusive: Camila Morrone confides in her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio and gives a rant. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

What is the net worth of Ariana Grande’s husband?

Gomez’s net worth is said to be in the range of $20 million as he regularly deals with multi-million dollar houses for work.

Does Ariana Grande have a daughter?

Almost immediately after her wedding, people began to speculate that Grande got married so quickly because she had a bun in the oven. This turned out to be wrong. On The Voice However, when it was time to choose the teams as one of the coaches for Season 21, Grande told a singer that she would have a baby to get her on board, although she took it back pretty quickly. .

Is Ariana happy with Dalton Gomez?

Grande and Gomez still appear to be in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, and by all accounts Grande loves being married, even though she doesn’t talk much about it in the press. “Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout dinner and cuddling the whole time,” a source who caught the couple on their first date after getting married, a month after the wedding, said. “You could tell they were in love and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was thrilled to finally celebrate her wedding. ”