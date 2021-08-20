Ariana Grande bought a new house in Los Angeles

The lockdown did not stop the real estate purchases of celebrities, aimed at a distance. Ariana Grande recently bought a newly built home in Hollywood Hills for $ 13.7 million, the Los Angeles Times, citing unauthorized real estate sources to publicly comment on the deal.

The ultramodern structure designed by the Los Angeles-based iDGroup company is located in the Bird Streets neighborhood, and has beautiful views of the canyon and ocean.

The house is 900 square meters large, has large windows that reach up to the ceiling, walls that overlook the infinity pool outside and glass balconies on all levels. The villa consists of four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, spa and office, plus a bar and cellar downstairs.

According to Los Angele Times, Ariana Grande bought the house at an off-market price. Two years ago, the property was put up for sale for $ 25.5 million, and most recently received an offer of $ 17.495 million.

Ariana’s affair comes about two months after a source revealed to the magazine People his association with Dalton Gomez, an agent who works for the luxury real estate firm Aaron Kirkman Group, which specializes in high-profile deals with famous clients. The couple have been dating since January and are spending social isolation together at Ariana’s current home in Los Angeles, but prefer to keep the relationship private for now.

Ariana also owns a lavish apartment in Manhattan, which she bought for $ 16 million while she was engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018. Highlights of the house include a juice bar, a level entirely dedicated to the spa, an indoor pool. a real IMAX cinema.

