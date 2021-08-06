News

Ariana Grande bride in the house with boyfriend real estate agent

LOS ANGELES, MAY 18 – American pop star Ariana
Grande married boyfriend, luxury real estate agent,
Dalton Gomez at his home in Los Angeles last Sunday,
according to what was reported today in the US media.
“It was a tiny and intimate ceremony, less than 20
people. The room was full of happiness and love,” he told the
People magazine a representative of the 27-year-old singer, who has
confirmed an anticipation of TMZ.
“The couple and both families couldn’t be anymore
happy,” the spokesman said.
Ariana Grande had announced her engagement to Gomez
in an Instagram post in December posting a photo of the
pair and its ring of diamonds and pearls with the caption
“forever and then again”.
The couple was first seen together in
audience in a music video for “Stuck with U”, a song
registered for charity with Justin Bieber during the
lockdown in California and launched earlier this month. The
the song’s lyrics are about a couple who spend the
period of anti-pandemic isolation.
The experience seems to have had a happy ending for the artist
of “Thanks u next” winner of a Grammy. (ANSA).
(ANSA)

