Ariana Grande bride in the house with boyfriend real estate agent

LOS ANGELES, MAY 18 – American pop star Ariana

Grande married boyfriend, luxury real estate agent,

Dalton Gomez at his home in Los Angeles last Sunday,

according to what was reported today in the US media.

“It was a tiny and intimate ceremony, less than 20

people. The room was full of happiness and love,” he told the

People magazine a representative of the 27-year-old singer, who has

confirmed an anticipation of TMZ.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be anymore

happy,” the spokesman said.

Ariana Grande had announced her engagement to Gomez

in an Instagram post in December posting a photo of the

pair and its ring of diamonds and pearls with the caption

“forever and then again”.

The couple was first seen together in

audience in a music video for “Stuck with U”, a song

registered for charity with Justin Bieber during the

lockdown in California and launched earlier this month. The

the song’s lyrics are about a couple who spend the

period of anti-pandemic isolation.

The experience seems to have had a happy ending for the artist

of “Thanks u next” winner of a Grammy. (ANSA).

