Ariana Grande brought boyfriend Dalton Gomez to the 2020 MTV VMAs

There was a tender moment for Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez ai MTV VMA 2020!

Even though the singer didn’t give us the couple’s first red carpet, her boyfriend was at the event to support her during the epic first performance of “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga.

The 27-year-old posted a photo in which, still wearing the galactic look of the exhibition, she leaves the place of the performance hand in hand with the 25 year old. The image is the last of this slideshow:

Here is the photo taken from a fan account:

Ariana Grande junto in Dalton Gomez in the backstage of the grabación de los #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NKWGRkWp9u – Ariana Grande Argentina (@AGrandeAO) August 31, 2020

In the post there is also a dedication to Lady Gaga, starting with the caption: “Thank you for having me with you @ladygaga, I love you with all my heart always. You were more than brilliant tonight. I am so thankful that I was part of this with you. And thanks again MTV” he wrote.

In the images, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga reiterated one of the important messages sent during the #VMAS: wear the mask! And of course hygiene is also crucial, and so here they are with a sanitizing hands.

It’s about their epic performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs in video:

ph: getty images