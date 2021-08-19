News

Ariana Grande brought boyfriend Dalton Gomez to the 2020 MTV VMAs

31 August 2020




There was a tender moment for Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez ai MTV VMA 2020!

Even though the singer didn’t give us the couple’s first red carpet, her boyfriend was at the event to support her during the epic first performance of “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga.

The 27-year-old posted a photo in which, still wearing the galactic look of the exhibition, she leaves the place of the performance hand in hand with the 25 year old. The image is the last of this slideshow:

Here is the photo taken from a fan account:

In the post there is also a dedication to Lady Gaga, starting with the caption: “Thank you for having me with you @ladygaga, I love you with all my heart always. You were more than brilliant tonight. I am so thankful that I was part of this with you. And thanks again MTV” he wrote.

In the images, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga reiterated one of the important messages sent during the #VMAS: wear the mask! And of course hygiene is also crucial, and so here they are with a sanitizing hands.

It’s about their epic performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs in video:

We remind you that you can see the reruns subtitled in Italian of the #VMAs 2020 Monday 31 August at 9.10 pm on MTV (channel 130 Sky) and streaming on NOW TV (you can try it for free for 7 days by clicking here), Tuesday 1 September from 20:00 on MTV Music (Sky channel 131 and 704).

Still on MTV (Sky 130) e NOW TV Tuesday 1st September at 12:25 pm, Wednesday 2nd September at 11:40 pm, Thursday 3rd September at 1:20 am, Friday 4th September at 8:20 pm, Saturday 5th September at 5:00 pm, Sunday 6th September at 10:35 am.

Look here many other videos from the best of the 2020 MTV VMAs!

ph: getty images


