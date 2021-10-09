News

Ariana Grande celebrated Dalton Gomez’s birthday with a new photo from their wedding

9 August 2021




Ariana Grande celebrated the special day of Dalton Gomez and her first birthday as a husband!

The real estate agent celebrated 26 years and for the occasion, the 28-year-old singer posted in the Stories a photo from their honeymoon in Amsterdam: it’s about an image we had already seen, in which they are seated inside two giant Dutch clogs.

Happy birthday to my little one, my husband, my best friend – wrote above the photo – I love you infinitely“.

Ariana Grande also posted another photo and this time it’s about an unprecedented shot from their marriage. A sweet black and white selfie in which she and Dalton Gomez kiss, while the puppy peeks out between them Toulouse.

you can see these Ariana Stories here, taken from a Twitter account.

The wedding took place last May, in the artist’s house in Montecito.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating in early 2020 and made the relationship public by appearing in the video of Stuck With U“, released in May of the same year.

In December 2020, the singer revealed that she had said yes to the real estate agent’s marriage proposal.

ph: getty images


