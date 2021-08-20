News

Ariana Grande confirms that she has finished shooting the film “Don’t Look Up”

Ariana Grande officially has finished filming Don’t Look Up and communicated it to fans with an Instagram Story.

Turned“, wrote the pop star posting the photo of his trailer, which also makes us discover the character name who plays in the film: Riley Bina.

But why so much enthusiasm? Don’t Look Up, the director’s new film Adam McKay and produced by Netflix, it has a truly stellar cast, one choral comedy that counts of the whole series A in Hollywood.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio are the protagonists, they are added Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley and as we said also Ariana Grande.

Deadline reports that the comedy Talks about “two scientists who discover that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months. They go on a media tour trying to warn the world, but they find a population that is not very receptive and incredulous“.

Mmmmh … it seems such a current story, right?

The production has started, for now there is no release date, but we really hope to be able to see it at the cinema.

