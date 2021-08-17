Ariana Grande conquers a new record on Spotify

Record after record, Ariana Grande (PHOTO) never ceases to surprise. The extraordinary feedback obtained by the pop star on Spotify has prompted some fans to create a special Twitter account where all the records achieved by the artist are reported, an evident fact of what has marked the history of the streaming music platform. In these days, a new record has therefore broken, yet another of 2020, with Ariana Grande able to overcome the 81 million monthly listeners. Thus she becomes the first artist to reach this milestone, yet another record conquered by beating the competition. In 2020 she is in fact in third place of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify, a podium conquered despite her new album “Positions” only coming out on October 30th. Ariana Grande has only been surpassed by Billie Eilish, queen of 2020 and Taylor Swift who has released two albums in recent months.

Ariana Grande talks about Positions: "I can't stop crying" Despite the third place conquered on Spotify, Ariana Grande can however be really satisfied with the feedback obtained especially in the United States. Thanks to the single "Positions" In fact, she is the only artist to have taken the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 with three debuts. Before the title track of the last album, he had reached the top with duets "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber and "Rain on Me" feat. Lady Gaga. With these results she became the first and only artist in history to have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 three times in one year.